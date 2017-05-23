Ravens safety, UF grad Matt Elam arrested again

Authorities think the bear may not be stuck, but is just scared.

President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Questions about Russia chase Trump during first Israel visit

Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 89.

An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.

A former Florida Gator turned NFL free agent was arrested for the the second time this year.

Delray Beach Police arrested Matthew Elam on May 22 and charged him with grand theft and battery. Elam played three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens after the team snagged him in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Details of the alleged crime have not been released yet.

Elam's family was in court Tuesday morning and declined comment.

Elam's bond was set at $4,000.

Elam, a Palm Beach Gardens native and Dwyer High School graduate, was arrested by Miami Beach Police in February.

He was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver or sell and possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone. A hearing in that case is set for May 30 in Miami-Dade County.