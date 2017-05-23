IRCSO: 2 teens stole firearms to trade for drugs - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

IRCSO: 2 teens stole firearms to trade for drugs

VERO BEACH, Fla. -- Between March and April 2017, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office (IRCSO) investigated a residential burglary where two firearms were stolen. As a result of that investigation, detectives identified several auto burglaries that also included firearm thefts.

Detectives have determined that five teens, ranging from age 15 to 19, were responsible for the burglaries.

Two 17-year-old boys from Vero Beach were arrested and charged with residential burglary, grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a minor, dealing in stolen property, and violation of probation.

One of the two teens was also charged with auto burglary and additional counts of theft and possession of a firearm.

According to IRCSO, the boys told detectives that their motive for stealing firearms was to trade them to 19-year-old Michael Smith of Vero Beach, for drugs. The teens said that Smith provided them with marijuana and marijuana wax in exchange for stolen firearms.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Smith's apartment in the 6900 block of 26th Street.

Smith was arrested and charged with dealing in stolen property, four counts of possession of a firearm by a delinquent, possession of an altered firearm, possession a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Smith's mother, Kimberly Smith, was also arrested on four counts of possession of a controlled substance.

As part of this investigation, detectives have recovered six firearms, 437 grams of marijuana, 400 grams of marijuana wax, 103 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, 94 hydrocodone pills, 29 grams of cocaine, 9 grams of flakka, 4 Xanax pills, and one marijuana plant. Detectives estimate the street value of the seized narcotics at just over $50,000. Michael Smith is being held at the Indian River County Jail on $222,000 bond.

Detectives are looking for a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old in connection with this investigation.

