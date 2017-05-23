Brightline station unveiled in West Palm Beach

Authorities think the bear may not be stuck, but is just scared.

Authorities think the bear may not be stuck, but is just scared.

President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Questions about Russia chase Trump during first Israel visit

Questions about Russia chase Trump during first Israel visit

Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 89.

Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 89.

An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.

An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. --All Aboard Florida unveiled its Brightline train station in downtown West Palm Beach Tuesday.

The hub on Datura Street is where 32 trains will operate starting late summer.

The station is 60,000 square feet and has bike racks and parking on site.

The first leg to open will run from West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale.

"The importance of that is transportation is also the reflection of its impact in the business community where you'll now be able to do business in the region without any concerns about traffic congestion on I-95 or the Florida Turnpike," said Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches CEO Dennis Grady.

Service will later begin to Miami.

Ticket prices have not been revealed yet