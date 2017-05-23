Brightline station unveiled in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Brightline station unveiled in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. --All Aboard Florida unveiled its Brightline train station in downtown West Palm Beach Tuesday.

The hub on Datura Street is where 32 trains will operate starting late summer.

The station is 60,000 square feet and has bike racks and parking on site.

The first leg to open will run from West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale.

"The importance of that is transportation is also the reflection of its impact in the business community where you'll now be able to do business in the region without any concerns about traffic congestion on I-95 or the Florida Turnpike," said Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches CEO Dennis Grady.

Service will later begin to Miami.   

Ticket prices have not been revealed yet

