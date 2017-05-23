Police try to discourage gift card/phone scams - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police try to discourage gift card/phone scams

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- Police are encouraging shoppers to think twice before purchasing gift cards in an effort to deter them from becoming victims of a telephone scam.

Police have partnered with local retailers to display a sign near the gift cards that reads: "Are you here to buy a gift card to make a payment because you received a phone call or e-mail alleging you owe money? Ask yourself, have you ever paid a bill with a pre-paid gift card or money order? Report suspicious phone calls and e-mails to the police before sending any money!"

A common telephone scam involves a person calling the victim and telling them their utilities will be shut off if they don't pay a bill using a gift card

