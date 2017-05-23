Police try to discourage gift card/phone scams

Authorities think the bear may not be stuck, but is just scared.

Authorities think the bear may not be stuck, but is just scared.

President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 89.

Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 89.

An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.

An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- Police are encouraging shoppers to think twice before purchasing gift cards in an effort to deter them from becoming victims of a telephone scam.

Police have partnered with local retailers to display a sign near the gift cards that reads: "Are you here to buy a gift card to make a payment because you received a phone call or e-mail alleging you owe money? Ask yourself, have you ever paid a bill with a pre-paid gift card or money order? Report suspicious phone calls and e-mails to the police before sending any money!"

A common telephone scam involves a person calling the victim and telling them their utilities will be shut off if they don't pay a bill using a gift card