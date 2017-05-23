1 Dead, 2 transported in Riviera diving incident - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

1 Dead, 2 transported in Riviera diving incident

Story Video: Click here

Riviera Beach Fire Rescue said one person is dead and two others were transported to a local hospital Tuesday after a diving incident.

Fire Rescue tweeted the information just after 12:30 p.m.

Chopper 5 flew over the boat just after 11:30 a.m. and spotted medical personnel assisting two people off the boat.

The victims' names have not been released.

Stay with NewsChannel 5 and WPTV.com for more details as they become available.

     

 

