1 Dead, 2 transported in Riviera diving incident

Authorities think the bear may not be stuck, but is just scared.

President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Questions about Russia chase Trump during first Israel visit

Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 89.

An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.

Riviera Beach Fire Rescue said one person is dead and two others were transported to a local hospital Tuesday after a diving incident.

Fire Rescue tweeted the information just after 12:30 p.m.

Chopper 5 flew over the boat just after 11:30 a.m. and spotted medical personnel assisting two people off the boat.

The victims' names have not been released.

Stay with NewsChannel 5 and WPTV.com for more details as they become available.