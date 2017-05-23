Ex-NFL safety, UF grad Matt Elam arrested again - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Ex-NFL safety, UF grad Matt Elam arrested again

A former Florida Gator and current NFL free agent was arrested for the the second time this year.

Delray Beach Police arrested Matthew Elam on May 22 and charged him with grand theft and battery. Elam played three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens after the team snagged him in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Details of the alleged crime have not been released yet.

Elam's family was in court Tuesday morning and declined comment.

Elam's bond was set at $4,000.

Elam, a Palm Beach Gardens native and Dwyer High School graduate, was arrested by Miami Beach Police in February.

He was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver or sell and possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone. A hearing in that case is set for May 30 in Miami-Dade County.

