Riviera Beach Police Chief to retire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Riviera Beach Police Chief to retire

Riviera Beach Police Chief Clarence D. Williams, III has announced his retirement.

The chief confirmed to WPTV that he plans to step down in December.

Williams, who is originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, became chief in 2002.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

