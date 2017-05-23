Man took photos up women's skirts at Jupiter Walmart, police say

Authorities think the bear may not be stuck, but is just scared.

Authorities think the bear may not be stuck, but is just scared.

President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Questions about Russia chase Trump during first Israel visit

Questions about Russia chase Trump during first Israel visit

Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 89.

Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 89.

An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.

An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.

JUPITER, Fla. - A man is accused of taking photographs under women's skirts at a Walmart in Jupiter.

On May 19 at approximately 6:33 p.m.. an officer responded to the Walmart store on Indiantown Rd.

According to an arrest report, the store's loss prevention officer told police he was following a man throughout the store and observed him taking up skirt photos of young girls.

Police approached 34-year-old Chad Thomas Gorman of Lake Park and informed him that people had observed him taking photos under girls' skirts.

According to the arrest report, Gorman stated, "I did not know that taking photos of girls was illegal."

The police officer asked if he could check Gorman's phone and Gorman stated, "Yes", according to police.

The officer says there were numerous photos of girls and several up skirt photos of women's panties. The officer says the photos appeared to have been taken inside of Walmart.

Gorman was transported to the Jupiter Police Department and interviewed by a detective.

According to an arrest report, Gorman gave the detective verbal and written permission to search his cell phone. The detective observed 453 photos of women, 8 of which were underwear pictures and one video of "young girls" on the phone.

Gorman was charged with video voyeurism, which is a felony.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.