Man took photos up women's skirts at Jupiter Walmart, police say - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man took photos up women's skirts at Jupiter Walmart, police say

picture by JUPITER POLICE DEPARTMENT picture by JUPITER POLICE DEPARTMENT

JUPITER, Fla. - A man is accused of taking photographs under women's skirts at a Walmart in Jupiter.

On May 19 at approximately 6:33 p.m.. an officer responded to the Walmart store on Indiantown Rd.

According to an arrest report, the store's loss prevention officer told police he was following a man throughout the store and observed him taking up skirt photos of young girls.

Police approached 34-year-old Chad Thomas Gorman of Lake Park and informed him that people had observed him taking photos under girls' skirts.

According to the arrest report, Gorman stated, "I did not know that taking photos of girls was illegal."

The police officer asked if he could check Gorman's phone and Gorman stated, "Yes", according to police.

The officer says there were numerous photos of girls and several up skirt photos of women's panties. The officer says the photos appeared to have been taken inside of Walmart.

Gorman was transported to the Jupiter Police Department and interviewed by a detective.

According to an arrest report, Gorman gave the detective verbal and written permission to search his cell phone. The detective observed 453 photos of women, 8 of which were underwear pictures and one video of "young girls" on the phone.

Gorman was charged with video voyeurism, which is a felony.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.