Smoke billowing from Indian River Co. mulch fire

Authorities think the bear may not be stuck, but is just scared.

Authorities think the bear may not be stuck, but is just scared.

President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Questions about Russia chase Trump during first Israel visit

Questions about Russia chase Trump during first Israel visit

Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 89.

Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 89.

An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.

An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.

If you are in Indian River County and see smoke, it's likely coming from a mulch fire.

Piles of mulch in the southwest corner of the landfill caught fire and are producing massive amounts of smoke.

The fire is contained but it could take days before it is extinguished, according to Indian River County Fire Rescue.

The landfill is near I-95 but the wind has been blowing smoke away from the interstate.

The fire is not jeopardizing any homes or structures.



