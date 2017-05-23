Smoke billowing from Indian River Co. mulch fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Smoke billowing from Indian River Co. mulch fire

If you are in Indian River County and see smoke, it's likely coming from a mulch fire.

Piles of mulch in the southwest corner of the landfill caught fire and are producing massive amounts of smoke.

The fire is contained but it could take days before it is extinguished, according to Indian River County Fire Rescue.

The landfill is near I-95 but the wind has been blowing smoke away from the interstate.

The fire is not jeopardizing any homes or structures.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.