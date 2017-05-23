Roaches and rodent droppings close 2 restaurants

A Thai restaurant in Fort Pierce and an Indian Restaurant in Boca Raton were among the two dozen restaurants in the state that had to temporarily close their doors after state health inspectors visited last week.
When an inspector visited Samunprai Thai Restaurant on US 1 in Fort Pierce on May 17 he noticed 15 to 20 roaches crawling on clean dishes and spotted two live roaches on the dishwasher, according to the report.
The restaurant was also cited for not keeping food cold enough: "krab" sticks, salmon, tuna, shrimp were all found to be above the prescribed maximum temperature of 41 degrees Fahrenheit.
During a May 18 visit to Sapphire Indian Cuisine along Via Del Palma in Boca Raton, a state inspector noticed well over 100 fresh rodent droppings throughout the kitchen and storage area, according to the report.
The restaurant was also cited when an inspector saw an employee touch fried onions with their bare hands.
They also had to stop using the dishwasher because it wasn’t sanitizing properly.
Both restaurants have since been allowed to reopen after they passed follow up inspections.