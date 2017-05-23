Roaches and rodent droppings close 2 restaurants

Authorities think the bear may not be stuck, but is just scared.

President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 89.

An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.

A Thai restaurant in Fort Pierce and an Indian Restaurant in Boca Raton were among the two dozen restaurants in the state that had to temporarily close their doors after state health inspectors visited last week.

When an inspector visited Samunprai Thai Restaurant on US 1 in Fort Pierce on May 17 he noticed 15 to 20 roaches crawling on clean dishes and spotted two live roaches on the dishwasher, according to the report.

The restaurant was also cited for not keeping food cold enough: "krab" sticks, salmon, tuna, shrimp were all found to be above the prescribed maximum temperature of 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

During a May 18 visit to Sapphire Indian Cuisine along Via Del Palma in Boca Raton, a state inspector noticed well over 100 fresh rodent droppings throughout the kitchen and storage area, according to the report.

The restaurant was also cited when an inspector saw an employee touch fried onions with their bare hands.

They also had to stop using the dishwasher because it wasn’t sanitizing properly.

Both restaurants have since been allowed to reopen after they passed follow up inspections.