Wildfire threatens home in Indian River County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Wildfire threatens home in Indian River County

A brush fire in Indian River County is threatening one home as crews work to extinguish it.

The wildfire is near 11th Square SW and Oslo Road.

The Florida Forest Service says crews will dig out foliage between the home and the brushfire, and Indian River County Fire Rescue will defend the home, if necessary.

