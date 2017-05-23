Stuart Mayor Tom Campenni resigns

The man referred to as "Mike" in the video yelled racial slurs and profanities, and at one point, even appeared to physically assault Torres.

The man referred to as "Mike" in the video yelled racial slurs and profanities, and at one point, even appeared to physically assault Torres.

An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.

Tom Campenni stepped down as Stuart mayor following age discrimination complaint. A third mayor in 4 months will be appointed Friday.

Read Campenni's letter of resignation bellow:

Dear Mr. Nicoletti:

Please accept my resignation as mayor effective immediately. Since it is a title conferred by a vote of the commission, I believe the person who holds the title should reflect the political will of that body. It is unfortunate that I no longer do.

After digesting the investigative report that the Human Resources Department prepared with the city’s outside expert, it found that I was not culpable of age discrimination. During my interview, I did agree that to have an impartial search that I would not vote if the party to the complaint was an applicant. The final report recommends that I not participate in the process at all. I concur with the findings of the report and will respect all its recommendations.

Obviously, I did not intend to imply that anyone is too old for the position. What I meant to convey is that the next manager whoever is chosen, is that they bring to the position new ideas and skills to lead the city forward. A city needs to adapt to changing needs since it cannot remain static and vibrant at the same time. The challenges that are facing us cannot be met without imagination and a desire to address those needs.

I will continue to work on the commission for my vision of a city that encompasses people of every income strata, age, religion and race. Stuart cannot be successful without all of us pulling in the same direction.



Tom Campenni

