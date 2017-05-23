Stuart Mayor Tom Campenni resigns - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Stuart Mayor Tom Campenni resigns

Tom Campenni stepped down as Stuart mayor following age discrimination complaint. A third mayor in 4 months will be appointed Friday.

Read Campenni's letter of resignation bellow: 

Dear Mr. Nicoletti:

Please accept my resignation as mayor effective immediately. Since it is a title conferred by a vote of the commission, I believe the person who holds the title should reflect the political will of that body. It is unfortunate that I no longer do.

After digesting the investigative report that the Human Resources Department prepared with the city’s outside expert, it found that I was not culpable of age discrimination. During my interview, I did agree that to have an impartial search that I would not vote if the party to the complaint was an applicant. The final report recommends that I not participate in the process at all. I concur with the findings of the report and will respect all its recommendations.

Obviously, I did not intend to imply that anyone is too old for the position. What I meant to convey is that the next manager whoever is chosen, is that they bring to the position new ideas and skills to lead the city forward. A city needs to adapt to changing needs since it cannot remain static and vibrant at the same time. The challenges that are facing us cannot be met without imagination and a desire to address those needs.

I will continue to work on the commission for my vision of a city that encompasses people of every income strata, age, religion and race. Stuart cannot be successful without all of us pulling in the same direction.


Tom  Campenni

