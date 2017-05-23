Firefighters save elderly woman from home - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Firefighters save elderly woman from home

When smoke began billowing outside a home on Wyoming Avenue in the middle of the night, the “B“ shift from St. Lucie Fire-Rescue Fire Station 1 not far away jumped into action.

“You wake up in a little bit of a fog.  You go from 0-60.  You’ve got a lot to think about, said Lt. Tom Mikovsky Tuesday.

When they arrived on scene, one woman was outside the home, but a woman in her 80s was trapped inside the back bedroom.

“You’re hoping you can find them.  You’re hoping you can get them the medical care they’re going to need immediately," said Lt. Mikovsky.

In that bedroom, Firefighter Billy Crittenden found the woman unconscious on the floor.

“Along the way making our way to the bedroom, there were a lot of obstacles. A lot of furniture in the way. You’re bumping into it, can’t see it.  You’re shuffling through things," said Crittenden.

Firefighters could only see a few inches in front of them.

“Another crew member on scene found a back door and was able to open it.  We dragged her out the back door and from there took her to the stretcher," added Crittenden.

Major interior damage to the home was done in just 20 minutes.

Initial reports are that the fire was sparked due to careless smoking, a cigarette in a trash can caught the couch on fire.

Two cats perished and both women are being treated at a burn center in Miami-Dade county.  The woman in critical condition has been identified as Virginia Jorden.

Firefighters say Jorden is still alive because she slept with her door closed.  While she was overcome by smoke, the closed door held the fire back just enough until firefighters arrived.

 

