Detectives searching for suspected drug dealers

Detectives searching for suspected drug dealers

St Lucie County Sheriff's detectives are searching for two suspected drug dealers from Fort Pierce. 

Officials say the suspects, identified as James Green, Jr. and Marlon Tomlin, fled before detectives arrived at a home in the 400 block of South Street to conducted a search warrant. They were last seen in a 2007 black Toyota Camry with Florida license plate DJP E55.

Inside the house, detectives found 197 grams of powder cocaine, 187 grams of MDMA (ecstasy), 32 grams of heroin, various drug paraphernalia and a hand gun without a serial number.

Anyone with information where to find the two individuals is urged to call 911 or detectives at 772-462-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477. You may be eligible for a reward.

