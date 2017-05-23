Detectives searching for suspected drug dealers

President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 89.

The man referred to as "Mike" in the video yelled racial slurs and profanities, and at one point, even appeared to physically assault Torres.

An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.

St Lucie County Sheriff's detectives are searching for two suspected drug dealers from Fort Pierce.

Officials say the suspects, identified as James Green, Jr. and Marlon Tomlin, fled before detectives arrived at a home in the 400 block of South Street to conducted a search warrant. They were last seen in a 2007 black Toyota Camry with Florida license plate DJP E55.

Inside the house, detectives found 197 grams of powder cocaine, 187 grams of MDMA (ecstasy), 32 grams of heroin, various drug paraphernalia and a hand gun without a serial number.

Anyone with information where to find the two individuals is urged to call 911 or detectives at 772-462-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477. You may be eligible for a reward.