Crews respond to fire at West Palm apartments

At least half a dozen fire truck responded to a fire at a West Palm Beach apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred around 2:30 a.m. at the Caribbean Villas apartments located at 5865 Caribbean Blvd., near the corner of 45th Street and Haverhill Road. 

Crews had put out the fire by 4 a.m. and were preparing to leave that scene.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt. 

