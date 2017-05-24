8 People displaced by West Palm apartment fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

8 People displaced by West Palm apartment fire

Story Video: Click here

Eight people, including two children, were displaced by a fire at a West Palm Beach apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred around 2:30 a.m. at the Caribbean Villas apartments located at 5865 Caribbean Blvd., near the corner of 45th Street and Haverhill Road. 

Battalion Chief Gary Dolins said the fire occurred in the first floor of one unit, causing heavy damage.

Fire crews were at the scene for about two hours.

No one was hurt. 

The Red Cross is headed to the scene to assist the family.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

