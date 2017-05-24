8 People displaced by West Palm apartment fire

President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Questions about Russia chase Trump during first Israel visit

Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 89.

The man referred to as "Mike" in the video yelled racial slurs and profanities, and at one point, even appeared to physically assault Torres.

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Man rants at man for speaking Spanish

An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.

Eight people, including two children, were displaced by a fire at a West Palm Beach apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred around 2:30 a.m. at the Caribbean Villas apartments located at 5865 Caribbean Blvd., near the corner of 45th Street and Haverhill Road.

Battalion Chief Gary Dolins said the fire occurred in the first floor of one unit, causing heavy damage.

Fire crews were at the scene for about two hours.

No one was hurt.

The Red Cross is headed to the scene to assist the family.

The cause of the fire has not been released.