Riviera Beach police chief to retire

President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 89.

Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 89.

The man referred to as "Mike" in the video yelled racial slurs and profanities, and at one point, even appeared to physically assault Torres.

The man referred to as "Mike" in the video yelled racial slurs and profanities, and at one point, even appeared to physically assault Torres.

An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.

An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.

Story Video: Click here

Riviera Beach Police Chief Clarence D. Williams, III has announced his retirement.

The chief confirmed to WPTV that he plans to step down Dec. 5, 2017.

Williams, who is originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, became chief in 2002.

"It's been a rewarding and exciting journey, but all journeys end and this chapter of my life needs to come to an end. I'm feeling real great about the possibilities and the future of the City of Riviera Beach," Williams said.

The Urban League honored him for his service Tuesday. He has spent more than 40 years in law enforcement.