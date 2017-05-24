Riviera Beach police chief to retire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Riviera Beach police chief to retire

Riviera Beach Police Chief Clarence D. Williams, III has announced his retirement.

The chief confirmed to WPTV that he plans to step down Dec. 5, 2017.

Williams, who is originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, became chief in 2002.

"It's been a rewarding and exciting journey, but all journeys end and this chapter of my life needs to come to an end. I'm feeling real great about the possibilities and the future of the City of Riviera Beach," Williams said.

The Urban League honored him for his service Tuesday. He has spent more than 40 years in law enforcement.

 

