Car smashes into concrete pole in West Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Car smashes into concrete pole in West Palm

All lanes are closed Wednesday morning along Australian Avenue near the intersection of 25th Street in West Palm Beach after a car smashed into a concrete pole.

The wreck happened at about 5 a.m.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 6:15 a.m. and spotted severe damage to the passenger's side of the car.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt. 

The cause of the wreck has not been released.

 

