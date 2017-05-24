Hobby Lobby recalls light-up spinner toys - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

(NBC) - Hobby Lobby is recalling more than 43,000 light-up spinner toys sold at Hobby Lobby and Mardel stores nationwide.

The toys were sold in two themes -- Easter and July 4th.

The battery cover can detach and expose the small coin cell batteries, posing chocking and ingestion hazards.

Hobby Lobby has received one report of a 14-month-old child who ingested a battery.

Consumers should take the toy spinners away from children and can return them to the nearest Hobby Lobby or Mardel store for a refund with receipt or for store credit without a receipt.

Hobby Lobby stores can be reached at 800-326-7931 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission website for more information.
 

