Dynacraft recalls toys after 7 injuries reported

Dynacraft recalls toys after 7 injuries reported

(NBC) - Dynacraft is recalling about 20,000 "Surge" and "Tonka" battery-operated ride-on toys because the acceleration pedal can stick.  

The company said this issue can cause a child to fall or crash.

Dynacraft has received 19 reports of pedals sticking, including seven reports of minor injuries such as cuts and bruises.

Consumers should contact Dynacraft to receive a free replacement foot pedal with installation instructions.

Dynacraft can be reached at 800-551-0032 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.dynacraftwheels.com.

