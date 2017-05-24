1 Dead after stolen Lexus smashes into pole

President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel on a two-day trip, his agenda marked by elusive pursuit of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Questions about Russia chase Trump during first Israel visit

Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.

Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 89.

The man referred to as "Mike" in the video yelled racial slurs and profanities, and at one point, even appeared to physically assault Torres.

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Man rants at man for speaking Spanish

An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.

One person died Wednesday morning after a stolen car smashed into a concrete pole along Australian Avenue near the intersection of 25th Street in West Palm Beach.

The wreck happened at about 4 a.m. Southbound lanes are closed starting at 36th Street.

According to West Palm Beach Sgt. David Lefont, the vehicle, a 2017 Lexus, was reported stolen Tuesday to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

At the time of the crash, four people were inside the car.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene and spotted severe damage to the passenger's side of the car.

The cause of the wreck has not been released.

Police have not released the name of the victim.