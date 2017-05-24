1 Dead after stolen Lexus smashes into pole - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

1 Dead after stolen Lexus smashes into pole



One person died Wednesday morning after a stolen car smashed into a concrete pole along Australian Avenue near the intersection of 25th Street in West Palm Beach.

The wreck happened at about 4 a.m. Southbound lanes are closed starting at 36th Street.

According to West Palm Beach Sgt. David Lefont, the vehicle, a 2017 Lexus, was reported stolen Tuesday to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

At the time of the crash, four people were inside the car.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene and spotted severe damage to the passenger's side of the car.

 

The cause of the wreck has not been released.  

Police have not released the name of the victim.

