Arson displaces 8 people at West Palm apartments

Eight people, including two children, were displaced early Wednesday morning by a fire that police said was intentionally set at a West Palm Beach apartment complex.

The fire occurred at 2:27 a.m. at the Caribbean Villas apartments located at 5865 Caribbean Blvd., near the corner of 45th Street and Haverhill Road.

Battalion Chief Gary Dolins said the fire occurred in the first floor of one unit, causing heavy damage. 

Police Sgt. David Lefont said the fire was intentionally started downstairs, near a staircase inside a pushcart full of clothing and tools.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County 1-800-458-tips.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the affected family.

