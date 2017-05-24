Arson displaces 8 people at West Palm apartments

Remarks by a top U.S. health official have reignited a quarrel in the world of addiction and recovery.

An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.

The men tended to children and other victims with heart-wrenching injuries, including glass in their faces and severe head trauma.

Homeless men rushed to help after Manchester attack

The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.

'We can use peace': Trump and Pope Francis meet

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

More raids in Manchester; Soldiers protecting key UK sites

Eight people, including two children, were displaced early Wednesday morning by a fire that police said was intentionally set at a West Palm Beach apartment complex.

The fire occurred at 2:27 a.m. at the Caribbean Villas apartments located at 5865 Caribbean Blvd., near the corner of 45th Street and Haverhill Road.

Battalion Chief Gary Dolins said the fire occurred in the first floor of one unit, causing heavy damage.

Police Sgt. David Lefont said the fire was intentionally started downstairs, near a staircase inside a pushcart full of clothing and tools.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County 1-800-458-tips.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the affected family.