Dalia Dippolito court hearing Wednesday

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session. More >>
Remarks by a top U.S. health official have reignited a quarrel in the world of addiction and recovery.
The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.More >>
The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.More >>
The men tended to children and other victims with heart-wrenching injuries, including glass in their faces and severe head trauma.More >>
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Another court hearing for Dalia Dippolito is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
The judge and attorneys will debate any motions before jury selection begins next week.
Boynton Beach police accused Dippolito of hiring a hit man to kill her then-husband in 2009.
Dippolito’s case is scheduled to go to a third trial beginning June 2.
This will be Dippolito's third trial on the charges.
