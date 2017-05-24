Dalia Dippolito court hearing Wednesday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dalia Dippolito court hearing Wednesday

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Another court hearing for Dalia Dippolito is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

The judge and attorneys will debate any motions before jury selection begins next week.

Boynton Beach police accused Dippolito of hiring a hit man to kill her then-husband in 2009.

Dippolito’s case is scheduled to go to a third trial beginning June 2.

This will be Dippolito's third trial on the charges.

