Woman accused of stabbing ex back in court

The men tended to children and other victims with heart-wrenching injuries, including glass in their faces and severe head trauma.

Homeless men rushed to help after Manchester attack

The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.

'We can use peace': Trump and Pope Francis meet

Remarks by a top U.S. health official have reignited a quarrel in the world of addiction and recovery.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The woman whom the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says killed her ex-boyfriend inside a Loxahatchee home was back in court Wednesday.

Melanie Eam, 21, stabbed James Barry to death after he broke up with her in November, according to deputies.

Lawyers are still waiting on court documents that include a confession police say Eam gave in Maryland where she was arrested.

Her lawyers are going to try to get a judge to throw that confession out. They say the confession was illegally obtained.

Barry would have turned 22-years-old this Sunday.

His parents and family were in court for the status check on Wednesday.

They say they will have a heavy heart this weekend celebrating Barry's first birthday since his death.

"Looking at the loss of such a wonderful individual, looking at this birthday coming up, he'll be here spiritually," Barry's father James Barry said. "But physically, not there to love him to hold him to enjoy."

The judge ordered another status hearing for July 12th.

