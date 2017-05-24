Woman accused of stabbing ex back in court - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman accused of stabbing ex back in court

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The woman whom the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says killed her ex-boyfriend inside a Loxahatchee home was back in court Wednesday.

Melanie Eam, 21, stabbed James Barry to death after he broke up with her in November, according to deputies.

Lawyers are still waiting on court documents that include a confession police say Eam gave in Maryland where she was arrested.

Her lawyers are going to try to get a judge to throw that confession out. They say the confession was illegally obtained.

Barry would have turned 22-years-old this Sunday.

His parents and family were in court for the status check on Wednesday.

They say they will have a heavy heart this weekend celebrating Barry's first birthday since his death.

"Looking at the loss of such a wonderful individual, looking at this birthday coming up, he'll be here spiritually," Barry's father James Barry said. "But physically, not there to love him to hold him to enjoy."

The judge ordered another status hearing for July 12th.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.