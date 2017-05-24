Husband of missing Delray woman launches search - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Husband of missing Delray woman launches search

The husband of a Delray Beach woman missing at sea said he plans to launch his own search.

Lewis Bennett told NewsChannel 5 he will fly to Cuba on Wednesday.

From there, he said he will take a boat on the Straits of Florida to look for his wife, local realtor Isabella Hellmann.

The U.S. Coast Guard believes Hellmann fell overboard after the couple’s catamaran hit an object early May 15 near Cay Sal, Bahamas.

The Coast Guard rescued Bennett, but called off its search for Hellmann after searching more than 6,600 square miles for several days. 

Bennett told the Coast Guard he was below deck on the bridge at the time of the crash. The last time he saw her, Hellmann was wearing a life jacket, according to Bennett.

Bennett told NewsChannel 5 his entire family is “distraught,” and he felt like he had to do something to help find Hellmann.  

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.