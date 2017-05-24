Nurse accused of selling stolen drugs

The men tended to children and other victims with heart-wrenching injuries, including glass in their faces and severe head trauma.

The men tended to children and other victims with heart-wrenching injuries, including glass in their faces and severe head trauma.

The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

Remarks by a top U.S. health official have reignited a quarrel in the world of addiction and recovery.

Remarks by a top U.S. health official have reignited a quarrel in the world of addiction and recovery.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.

The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.

'We can use peace': Trump and Pope Francis meet

'We can use peace': Trump and Pope Francis meet

An intensive care unit nurse at J.F.K. Medical Center in Atlantis is facing drug charges in St. Lucie County.

The sheriff's office arrested 36-year-old Amanda E. Ingersoll of Port St. Lucie. They accuse her of selling prescription morphine drugs without a license.



“We believe that she stole the drugs from her employer and then sold them in various forms and quantities," said St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken J. Mascara in a statement.

The sheriff's office charged her with two counts of selling or distributing an opium or opium derivative, two counts of dispensing drugs without a prescription, one count of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail.