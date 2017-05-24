Nurse accused of selling stolen drugs

Posted: Wednesday, May 24 2017 1:56 PM EDT 2017-05-24 17:56:55 GMT Updated: Wednesday, May 24 2017 1:56 PM EDT 2017-05-24 17:56:55 GMT
The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.
More >>
The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, May 24 2017 1:56 PM EDT 2017-05-24 17:56:33 GMT Updated: Wednesday, May 24 2017 1:56 PM EDT 2017-05-24 17:56:33 GMT
The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.
More >>
The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, May 24 2017 1:38 PM EDT 2017-05-24 17:38:53 GMT Updated: Wednesday, May 24 2017 1:38 PM EDT 2017-05-24 17:38:53 GMT Remarks by a top U.S. health official have reignited a quarrel in the world of addiction and recovery. More >> Remarks by a top U.S. health official have reignited a quarrel in the world of addiction and recovery. More >> Posted: Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:29 AM EDT 2017-05-24 10:29:58 GMT Updated: Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:50 AM EDT 2017-05-24 15:50:05 GMT
The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.
More >>
The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:34 AM EDT 2017-05-24 12:34:01 GMT Updated: Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:34 AM EDT 2017-05-24 12:34:01 GMT
The men tended to children and other victims with heart-wrenching injuries, including glass in their faces and severe head trauma.
More >>
The men tended to children and other victims with heart-wrenching injuries, including glass in their faces and severe head trauma.
More >>
An intensive care unit nurse at J.F.K. Medical Center in Atlantis is facing drug charges in St. Lucie County.
The sheriff's office arrested 36-year-old Amanda E. Ingersoll of Port St. Lucie. They accuse her of selling prescription morphine drugs without a license.
“We believe that she stole the drugs from her employer and then sold them in various forms and quantities," said St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken J. Mascara in a statement.
The sheriff's office charged her with two counts of selling or distributing an opium or opium derivative, two counts of dispensing drugs without a prescription, one count of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail.
Scripps Only Content 2017