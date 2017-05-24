Nurse accused of selling stolen drugs - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Nurse accused of selling stolen drugs

An intensive care unit nurse at J.F.K. Medical Center in Atlantis is facing drug charges in St. Lucie County.

The sheriff's office arrested 36-year-old Amanda E. Ingersoll of Port St. Lucie. They accuse her of selling prescription morphine drugs without a license.

“We believe that she stole the drugs from her employer and then sold them in various forms and quantities," said St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken J. Mascara in a statement.

The sheriff's office charged her with two counts of selling or distributing an opium or opium derivative, two counts of dispensing drugs without a prescription, one count of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail.

