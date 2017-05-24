PBSO rescues divers off Jupiter

picture by PBSO
-
Wednesday, May 24 2017 3:35 PM EDT2017-05-24 19:35:15 GMT
Wednesday, May 24 2017 3:35 PM EDT2017-05-24 19:35:15 GMT
The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session. More >>
The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.More >>
Wednesday, May 24 2017 3:17 PM EDT2017-05-24 19:17:00 GMT
Wednesday, May 24 2017 3:17 PM EDT2017-05-24 19:17:00 GMT
The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.More >>
The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.More >>
Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:18 PM EDT2017-05-24 18:18:41 GMT
Wednesday, May 24 2017 2:18 PM EDT2017-05-24 18:18:41 GMT
Remarks by a top U.S. health official have reignited a quarrel in the world of addiction and recovery.More >> Remarks by a top U.S. health official have reignited a quarrel in the world of addiction and recovery.More >>
Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:29 AM EDT2017-05-24 10:29:58 GMT
Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:50 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:50:05 GMT
The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.More >>
The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.More >>
Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:34 AM EDT2017-05-24 12:34:01 GMT
Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:34 AM EDT2017-05-24 12:34:01 GMT
The men tended to children and other victims with heart-wrenching injuries, including glass in their faces and severe head trauma.More >>
The men tended to children and other victims with heart-wrenching injuries, including glass in their faces and severe head trauma.More >>
JUPITER, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was Johnny-on-the-spot Wednesday morning when several divers became separated from their commercial dive boat.
The sheriff's office marine and aviation units teamed up to help rescue the group.
A total of seven divers were separated.
Two divers were found immediately and taken to a marina, the sheriff's office said.
The aviation unit spotted five other divers a few miles away and directed the marine unit to them, according to the sheriff's office.
The dive boat arrived a short time later and reunited with the group.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.