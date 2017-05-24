PBSO rescues divers off Jupiter - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO rescues divers off Jupiter

picture by PBSO picture by PBSO

JUPITER, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was Johnny-on-the-spot Wednesday morning when several divers became separated from their commercial dive boat.

The sheriff's office marine and aviation units teamed up to help rescue the group.

A total of seven divers were separated.

Two divers were found immediately and taken to a marina, the sheriff's office said.

The aviation unit spotted five other divers a few miles away and directed the marine unit to them, according to the sheriff's office.

The dive boat arrived a short time later and reunited with the group.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.