6-Year-old boy drowns in Port St. Lucie - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police are investigating the drowning of a 6-year-old boy in Port St. Lucie Wednesday afternoon.

Officers said a 14-year-old boy noticed his brother in the deep end of a pool at the Peacock Run Apartments on NW East Torino Parkway.

Adults performed CPR until police and St. Lucie County Fire Rescue crews arrived.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police later said the child did not survive.

 

