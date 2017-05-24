Reports of naked man lead to Martin Co. arrest - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Reports of naked man lead to Martin Co. arrest

Reports of a naked man running down the road led Martin County deputies to converge on Darling Street Monday.

A short time later they tracked a suspect to a wooded area near Salerno Road.

By the time they caught up with him, they said he had put on clothes.

They arrested 24-year Anthony Darnell Smith for lewd behavior.

They said it was the third time he had been arrested on a similar charge.

Deputies charged him with exposure of sexual organs and resisting arrest without violence.

