Firefighters ready for what storms may bring

Firefighters ready for what storms may bring

“I was so scared and then I saw some fire down ahead.”

That was the reaction of 5-year-old Khloe Welch of Indian River County.  She was supposed to have a Hawaiian party with her grandmother on Tuesday.  Mother Nature had other plans.

“Came outside, saw the smoke and said this was no good," said Khloe's grandmother Audrey Newbold.

She called her husband, who was skeptical at first.

“I said honey I can hear the pine trees as they pop," said Newbold.

The fire came within 30-40 feet of some homes along 8th Avenue Southwest, but none were damaged.

The forest service was back checking the fire during the day Wednesday and putting out some hot spots, saying this 23-acre fire was still putting out a lot of heat.

“There was smoke all the way to the sky from the clouds," added Khloe.

The Forest Service and Indian River County Firefighters dumped about 10,000 gallons of water on this fire in the Vero Highlands community.
 

