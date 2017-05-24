Two men accused of taking 500 turtle eggs - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Two men accused of taking 500 turtle eggs

Two men face charges after the discovery of 500 sea turtle eggs.

The eggs were taken from North Hutchinson Island, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Officials with the FWC said they received a tip a few weeks ago of suspicious activity near the Blind Creek Boat Ramp in St. Lucie County.

"Law enforcement and our investigators were monitoring that beach this morning and they observed the two subjects on the beach in the act of removing the eggs and they were found to be in possession of approximately 500 eggs," said Carol Lyn Parrish, FWC spokeswoman.

The two men have been identified by FWC as Raymond Saunders and Carl Cobb of Riviera Beach.

Both have been taken to the St. Lucie County Jail and will be charged with two counts of a third-degree felony for possessing and disturbing marine turtle eggs.

