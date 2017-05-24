Smell of smoke caused by Everglades brush fires - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Smell of smoke caused by Everglades brush fires

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, there is a heavy smell of smoke in the western communities Wednesday. The smell is due to two brush fires burning out west in the Everglades. 

Fire crews said the change in wind that occurred with the storm is driving the smell into the western parts of the county. 

