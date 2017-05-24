Bradshaw: Security perimeters need to expand

Story Video: Click here

The deadly attacks Monday in Manchester are inspiring security changes right here at home. And NewsChannel 5 is learning about the new focus directly from the man in charge of regional domestic security for Homeland Security.



"We have a fantastic intelligence gathering,” said Sheriff Rick Bradshaw with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.



Bradshaw said between their in-house fusion center and real time crime center, he knew exactly what was going on Monday night in Manchester within the first 15 minutes of the bombing.



He says there is no direct intelligence right now that would lead him to believe there are any serious threats to South Florida.

Bradshaw says the deadly attack will change some of their counter-terrorism efforts here at home, specifically when it comes to protecting people at large events here at home, saying they will even more paying more attention entrance and exit areas.



“Were paying a lot more attention to parking lots. We’re paying a lot more attention to roads to and from where people would be walking in the roads, those type of things. The mindset on how large the perimeter is going to be is definitely expanding,” said Bradshaw.



The sheriff says this is also a good reminder about reporting something that seems unusual. He says one of the best ways to do that is through their Connect + Protect app.