Gardens family to ride out storm in hotel

As this series of storms barrels toward Palm Beach County, one family isn’t taking any chances.

The Ahmeds live in Mirabella at Marisol in Palm Beach Gardens. Like many of their neighbors, they still have a blue tarp over the roof of their house after a storm in January ripped tiles off.

“We lost all of those windows last time,” Dr. Jay Ahmed said, pointing to the second floor of his home.

Flying tiles damaged windows in cars and homes, and even hit walls inside a home back in January.

Ahmed is working the night shift tonight. With a big storm predicted to hit again, he’s taking his wife and kids out of the house and putting them in a hotel near his hospital.

“They’re still traumatized from the last event because when they were sleeping, their windows broke. And even now when there’s lightning, or it’s raining, my daughter and son get scared, so I don’t want to leave them through this,” Ahmed said.

He did get some good news last week. His insurance company approved a payment to replace his missing roof tiles. He hopes to complete those repairs as soon as possible, depending on what happens Wednesday night.

