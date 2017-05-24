Consider trimming trees before hurricane season - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Consider trimming trees before hurricane season

Here’s another item to put on your hurricane preparedness list: trim your trees.

Experts say it is best to trim and prune tree limbs now rather than waiting until the last minute.

Boynton Beach Tree Services told NewsChannel 5 the number of clients calling goes up this time every year.

Their crews focus on trimming limbs away from homes and power lines. They also make sure the tree is aerated, allowing gusts to breeze through the tree 

“As the winds coming through, if you have a tree that hasn’t been cleaned out, that’s like hitting a wall,” explained Cary Porter, owner of Boynton Beach Tree Services.

His team shared these tips:

-Only trim limbs you can reach from the ground, either in arms reach, or with a pole saw.
-Never cut a limb while standing on a ladder.
-Ask a tree trimming company for proof of its insurance before hiring it.

“It doesn’t take a hurricane to snap a limb off a tree, or break the top off a tree. You can get a small cell that could spawn tornadoes anytime of the year,” said arborist Harry Doyle, recommending you keep an eye on trees all year long. 

