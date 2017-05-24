WATCH: Crews remove cow stuck in drainage hole - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

WATCH: Crews remove cow stuck in drainage hole

Story Video: Click here

Video courtesy of St. Lucie County Fire District

Port St. Lucie police and firefighters removed a cow that was lodged in an 8-foot drainage hole full of water. 

Crews arrived at the scene at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday. After struggling with the rain for several minutes, they were able to free the cow using 2x4's for leverage.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.