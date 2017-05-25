47,000 Office chairs recalled for fall hazard - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

47,000 Office chairs recalled for fall hazard

(NBC) - If you have a home office, check out that office chair before sitting down.

More than 47,000 office chairs are being recalled because the seat-slider bolts and push nuts can disconnect and fall from the chair.

That could cause the seat to detach from the chair and you to fall.

The sliders were sold on five brands of office chairs:

  • Hon
  • Hugg
  • JSI
  • Sitmatic
  • Via Seating

The chairs were sold at Costco, OfficeMax, Office Depot, Stapes and other stores nationwide and online from July 2015 through February 2017

Contact Leggett & Platt toll-free at 844-516-3615 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at LP01service@leggett.com or online at www.lpworkfurniture.com.

