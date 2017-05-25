47,000 Office chairs recalled for fall hazard

-
Thursday, May 25 2017 5:46 AM EDT2017-05-25 09:46:37 GMT
Thursday, May 25 2017 5:46 AM EDT2017-05-25 09:46:37 GMT
The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.More >>
The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.More >>
Thursday, May 25 2017 3:46 AM EDT2017-05-25 07:46:23 GMT
Thursday, May 25 2017 3:46 AM EDT2017-05-25 07:46:23 GMT
Remarks by a top U.S. health official have reignited a quarrel in the world of addiction and recovery.More >> Remarks by a top U.S. health official have reignited a quarrel in the world of addiction and recovery.More >>
Thursday, May 25 2017 3:05 AM EDT2017-05-25 07:05:59 GMT
Thursday, May 25 2017 3:05 AM EDT2017-05-25 07:05:59 GMT
The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session. More >>
The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.More >>
Wednesday, May 24 2017 6:29 AM EDT2017-05-24 10:29:58 GMT
Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:50 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:50:05 GMT
The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.More >>
The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.More >>
Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:34 AM EDT2017-05-24 12:34:01 GMT
Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:34 AM EDT2017-05-24 12:34:01 GMT
The men tended to children and other victims with heart-wrenching injuries, including glass in their faces and severe head trauma.More >>
The men tended to children and other victims with heart-wrenching injuries, including glass in their faces and severe head trauma.More >>
(NBC) - If you have a home office, check out that office chair before sitting down.
More than 47,000 office chairs are being recalled because the seat-slider bolts and push nuts can disconnect and fall from the chair.
RELATED: More recall news
That could cause the seat to detach from the chair and you to fall.
The sliders were sold on five brands of office chairs:
- Hon
- Hugg
- JSI
- Sitmatic
- Via Seating
The chairs were sold at Costco, OfficeMax, Office Depot, Stapes and other stores nationwide and online from July 2015 through February 2017
Contact Leggett & Platt toll-free at 844-516-3615 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at LP01service@leggett.com or online at www.lpworkfurniture.com.
Courtesy: NBC News ChannelScripps Only Content 2017