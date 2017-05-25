4 Hurt in Palm Tran bus crash in Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

4 Hurt in Palm Tran bus crash in Lake Worth

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said four people on a Palm Tran bus were injured in two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Lake Worth.

The wreck occurred at about 7:45 a.m. near South Dixie Highway and 10th Avenue South and involved a black car.

Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said the wreck is causing heavy traffic concerns. 

The victims are being taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

 

