The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

Remarks by a top U.S. health official have reignited a quarrel in the world of addiction and recovery.

The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.

Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.

Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.

Port St. Lucie police said Thursday morning they have arrested two brothers in connection with a recent BB gun shooting spree.

On Wednesday, officers arrested Jessee Huttemeyer, 20, Fort Pierce on 36 counts of criminal mischief, grand theft, two counts of giving false information to a pawn broker, and two counts of dealing in stolen property.

Police also arrested his brother, Samuel Huttemeyer, 18, Fort Pierce on 36 counts of criminal mischief, grand theft, and two counts of dealing in stolen property.

Detectives said they had spoke to a witness who saw a gray box sport-utility vehicle, later identified as a Honda Element, leaving near a Walgreens on SW St. Lucie West Blvd., shooting a bb gun as it left the area.

Detectives went to the Walgreens and viewed surveillance of two white men leaving the store and getting into the vehicle.



Detectives traced back the movements of the suspects by checking with a Walmart on SW St. Lucie West Boulevard and looking at video surveillance in the same time frame.

Investigators spotted the men leaving the SUV and going into the Walmart at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said while in the Walmart the brothers picked up two BB gun rifles, CO2 cartridges, bb gun ammunition, DVD player and a hoverboard. The men then left the store without paying for the merchandise, said police.

Detectives then met with a school resource officer at Port St. Lucie High, Officer Kneidel, widentified one of the suspects as Samuel Huttemeyer, who use to go to school until being transferred to Westwood High School.

Further investigation revealed that Samuel has a brother, Jessee.

Detectives were able to positively identify the brothers as the suspects.

Detectives also learned that Jessee Huttemeyer made a pawn transaction on Tuesday at 11:09 a.m. of a Razor Hoverboard at Paramount Pawn in Port St. Lucie.

Detectives also learned that Jessee Huttemeyer made another transaction on Tuesday at 11:40 a.m. at Elite Pawn in Port St. Lucie where he pawned a DVD player and a bb gun.

Police later made contact with the brothers, who were driving the a Honda Element in the 100 block of SW Thanksgiving Avenue. Detectives searched the car and found two BB guns with ammunition and CO2 cartridges.



Jessee Huttemeyer and Samuel Huttemeyer were arrested and taken to the St. Lucie County Jail for booking.