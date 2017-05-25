Man accused of 2013 Dreyfoos murders arrested - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man accused of 2013 Dreyfoos murders arrested

The man accused of killing two people at Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts in 2013 has been arrested.

West Palm Beach police said Javier Burgos faces two counts of first-degree murder.

56-year-old Ted Orama and 48-year-old Christopher Marshall were killed on the campus June 19, 2013. Their bodies were found in a maintenance room.

Police said Burgos admitted to the killings.

He was a janitor at the school.

He's currently in the Palm Beach County Jail.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.