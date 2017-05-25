Man accused of 2013 Dreyfoos murders arrested

The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

Raids, arrests as on-edge UK seeks 'network' of attackers

Remarks by a top U.S. health official have reignited a quarrel in the world of addiction and recovery.

The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.

Setting aside past rude talk, Trump and pope focus on peace

Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.

Toddler dies after mom's boyfriend allegedly performed wrestling moves on her

Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.

The man accused of killing two people at Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts in 2013 has been arrested.

West Palm Beach police said Javier Burgos faces two counts of first-degree murder.

56-year-old Ted Orama and 48-year-old Christopher Marshall were killed on the campus June 19, 2013. Their bodies were found in a maintenance room.

Police said Burgos admitted to the killings.

He was a janitor at the school.

He's currently in the Palm Beach County Jail.

This is a developing story and will be updated.