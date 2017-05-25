NOAA: Above normal hurricane season likely

Thursday, May 25 2017 12:18 PM EDT2017-05-25 16:18:17 GMT
Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.
The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season could be above normal, according to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.
Forecasters said there could be between 11 and 17 named storms, 5 to 9 hurricanes and 2 to 4 major hurricanes.
“The outlook reflects our expectation of a weak or non-existent El Nino, near- or above-average sea-surface temperatures across the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, and average or weaker-than-average vertical wind shear in that same region,” NOAA Climate Prediction Center forecaster Gerry Bell, Ph.D., said in a release.
Last year 5 storms that hit land, including Matthew, caused $10 billion in damage and killed 34 people in the U.S. and 551 in the Caribbean, NOAA said.