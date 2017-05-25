NOAA: Above normal hurricane season likely - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

NOAA: Above normal hurricane season likely

The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season could be above normal, according to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

Forecasters said there could be between 11 and 17 named storms, 5 to 9 hurricanes and 2 to 4 major hurricanes.

“The outlook reflects our expectation of a weak or non-existent El Nino, near- or above-average sea-surface temperatures across the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, and average or weaker-than-average vertical wind shear in that same region,” NOAA Climate Prediction Center forecaster Gerry Bell, Ph.D., said in a release.

Last year 5 storms that hit land, including Matthew, caused $10 billion in damage and killed 34 people in the U.S. and 551 in the Caribbean, NOAA said.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.