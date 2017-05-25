Coast Guard, FBI investigating missing woman

Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.

Florida's Siesta Beach has been named America's best beach on an annual top 10 list compiled by coastal science professor Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach.

With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

UK bomber said to have told mother 'Forgive me' before blast

Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed to WPTV Thursday afternoon that the agency is working with the FBI investigating the disappearance of Isabella Hellmann of Delray Beach.

Hellmann was reported missing on May 15 by her husband, Lewis Bennett.

Bennett told authorities he was sleeping below deck on their catamaran when at about 1 a.m. he woke up after the boat struck something. He went above deck and said he was wife was nowhere to be found and the boat was taking on water.

Bennett made it into a life raft and found his emergency beacon. The Coast Guard found him at 4:30 a.m. about 30 miles from Cay Sal, Bahamas.

Bennett told the Coast Guard his wife was wearing a life jacket.

The Coast Guard suspended its search for Isabella on May 18.

Bennett told WPTV Wednesday he was flying to Cuba that night to conduct his own search for his wife.