Vero Beach student heads to Scripps Spelling Bee

Cristina Pines is used to being on a stage.

“I do all the dancing, all the singing, I do the acting,” said Pines

Pines is an eighth grader at Saint Edward’s School in Vero Beach, where she is known for her theater performances.

But next week, she’ll be on her biggest stage.

She’s a contestant in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

“I did not prepare for the spelling bee for my school but once I realized I was going to make it to nationals, I started to pick up that dictionary and I’m currently on the letter P.”

Pines said she is going through every word and definition and having friends and teachers quiz her.

“I’m not surprised at all,” said Carolina Ramirez, Cristina’s Spanish teacher. “I’m always expecting great things from her.”

Cristina qualified for the Scripps National Spelling Bee by winning the regional competition held at her school earlier this year.

She’s one of more than eleven million students taking part in the bee.

“We are going to be cheering for her and for sure if she asks for our help, we will be there with her,” said Ramirez.

“I’m excited, I’m excited to meet some new friends, whether or not I make it far in the competition, I just hope it’s a great experience,” said Pines.

Cristina heads to D.C. on Sunday, May 28 and will begin the first round of the competition on Tuesday, May 30.
 

