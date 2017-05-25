Vero Beach student heads to Scripps Spelling Bee

Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.

Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.

Toddler dies after mom's boyfriend allegedly performed wrestling moves on her

Toddler dies after mom's boyfriend allegedly performed wrestling moves on her

Florida's Siesta Beach has been named America's best beach on an annual top 10 list compiled by coastal science professor Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach.

Florida's Siesta Beach has been named America's best beach on an annual top 10 list compiled by coastal science professor Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach.

Dr. Beach names Florida's Siesta Beach best beach in US

Dr. Beach names Florida's Siesta Beach best beach in US

Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.

Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.

With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

UK bomber said to have told mother 'Forgive me' before blast

UK bomber said to have told mother 'Forgive me' before blast

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

Cristina Pines is used to being on a stage.

“I do all the dancing, all the singing, I do the acting,” said Pines

Pines is an eighth grader at Saint Edward’s School in Vero Beach, where she is known for her theater performances.

But next week, she’ll be on her biggest stage.

She’s a contestant in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

“I did not prepare for the spelling bee for my school but once I realized I was going to make it to nationals, I started to pick up that dictionary and I’m currently on the letter P.”

Pines said she is going through every word and definition and having friends and teachers quiz her.

“I’m not surprised at all,” said Carolina Ramirez, Cristina’s Spanish teacher. “I’m always expecting great things from her.”

Cristina qualified for the Scripps National Spelling Bee by winning the regional competition held at her school earlier this year.

She’s one of more than eleven million students taking part in the bee.

“We are going to be cheering for her and for sure if she asks for our help, we will be there with her,” said Ramirez.

“I’m excited, I’m excited to meet some new friends, whether or not I make it far in the competition, I just hope it’s a great experience,” said Pines.

Cristina heads to D.C. on Sunday, May 28 and will begin the first round of the competition on Tuesday, May 30.

