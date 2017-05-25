Trio accused of numerous burglaries arrested - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Trio accused of numerous burglaries arrested

An adult and two 15-year-olds are under arrest for several burglaries, according to Boynton Beach police.

They are suspected of more than a half-dozen break-ins over the past two months, police said.

The most recent happened Thursday morning when police said the juveniles, both of Boynton Beach, and Anthony Bucci, 20, of Jupiter, burglarized Liberty Pharmacy.

They were charged with burglary to an unoccupied structure while armed, grand theft and criminal mischief.

In addition, police said they face charges for breaking into Dean Anthony’s Pizzeria, Wing Wah Express, Renzo’s Café & Pizzeria, No Limit Kutz, Pawn and Cash and Right Choice Pharmacy.
 
Bucci booked into the Palm Beach County Jail. The teenagers were taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Boynton Beach police said the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Boca Raton Police Department, and Delray Beach Police assisted with the investigation.

