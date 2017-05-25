Family on Burgos arrest: 'Justice was served' - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Family on Burgos arrest: 'Justice was served'

Justice is served.

That's the message some family members of Christoper Marshall are expressing following the arrest of Javier Burgos.

Marshall's son Chris was 15 at the time of the shooting that took his dad's life as well as that of Ted Orama.

He lost his mother to cancer a few years before his father was killed.

"I honestly wish I could still see them again," Marshall said of his mom and dad. "I really just want to see them smile again."

He remembers that June day in 2013 when his father was killed like it was yesterday.

For several years he's lived knowing his father's killer was out there somewhere.  

"Feels good. I don't actually have to feel like there's no justice. Justice is now served," says Marshall.

L.J. Ugarte, Marshall's brother-in-law, says he never gave up hope.

"Always been in the back of heads. Today is a joyous day and we're thrilled he's caught," says Ugarte.

He is asking Burgos be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.