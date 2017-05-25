Family on Burgos arrest: 'Justice was served'

Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.

Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.

Toddler dies after mom's boyfriend allegedly performed wrestling moves on her

Toddler dies after mom's boyfriend allegedly performed wrestling moves on her

Florida's Siesta Beach has been named America's best beach on an annual top 10 list compiled by coastal science professor Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach.

Florida's Siesta Beach has been named America's best beach on an annual top 10 list compiled by coastal science professor Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach.

Dr. Beach names Florida's Siesta Beach best beach in US

Dr. Beach names Florida's Siesta Beach best beach in US

Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.

Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.

With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

UK bomber said to have pleaded 'Forgive me' before blast

UK bomber said to have pleaded 'Forgive me' before blast

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

Justice is served.

That's the message some family members of Christoper Marshall are expressing following the arrest of Javier Burgos.

Marshall's son Chris was 15 at the time of the shooting that took his dad's life as well as that of Ted Orama.

He lost his mother to cancer a few years before his father was killed.

"I honestly wish I could still see them again," Marshall said of his mom and dad. "I really just want to see them smile again."

He remembers that June day in 2013 when his father was killed like it was yesterday.

For several years he's lived knowing his father's killer was out there somewhere.

"Feels good. I don't actually have to feel like there's no justice. Justice is now served," says Marshall.

L.J. Ugarte, Marshall's brother-in-law, says he never gave up hope.

"Always been in the back of heads. Today is a joyous day and we're thrilled he's caught," says Ugarte.

He is asking Burgos be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.