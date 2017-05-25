Evan Cramer faces charges for 2nd victim

Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.

Evan Cramer is now facing charges related to a second victim.

He's the former St. Lucie County Sheriff's deputy accused of sexual battery on a woman he stopped for a traffic violation and negotiated a sexual acts in exchange for not taking her to jail.

According the charging document filed in April by the State Attorney’s Office, it shows they’ve identified an additional victim in this case.

Meanwhile, Cramer remains behind bars, unable to post his now more than 2 million dollar bond.

Thursday morning, Cramer appeared in court while his attorneys argued several motions.

Cramer's attorneys claim there is important evidence in this case that has not been turned over to them.

“The defense team is aware of information that we believe would be relevant to the defense of Evan Cramer that has not been disclosed,” said Cramer’s attorney, Joshua Deckard.



Cramer was initially arrested back in January, accused of sexual battery on a woman he stopped for a traffic violation and negotiated asexual act in exchange for not taking her to jail.

Months later, the state filed additional charges related to that second victim. He also faces drug-related charges.

The sheriff fired Cramer after his arrest.



Thursday, Cramer’s attorneys also alleged some issues with the items investigators seized during a search, saying they want a more complete itemized list.

Both prosecutors and the judge said the defense is more than welcome to inspect the items deputies removed.



“He’s more than welcome to review any items that are in evidence,” said ASA David Dodd during the proceeding.



Meanwhile, Cramer still has not been able to post his bond, a price tag his attorneys say is impossible for him to make.



“There is no reason why this young man should not be out home with his family and his fiancé living his life and helping his lawyers defend him,” said Cramer’s other attorney Jason Wandner. “And he is vigorously defending these allegations.”

Cramer has a bond hearing at the beginning of next month where his attorneys will be asking for a lower bond.