33 Years since Greenacres girl's disappearance

Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.

Florida's Siesta Beach has been named America's best beach on an annual top 10 list compiled by coastal science professor Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach.

Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.

With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

UK bomber said to have pleaded 'Forgive me' before blast

Re-tracing the steps of a missing girl and bringing her voice back through social media. At noon Friday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office's social media accounts will be taken over by 8-year-old Marjorie 'Christy' Luna. The sheriff's office will recount her whereabouts before she disappeared.

On Saturday, May 27, 2017 it will be 33 years since Christy went missing from her Greenacres neighborhood.

This year Christy would have been 41-years-old. An age progressed photo shows Jennifer Robb what her friend may look like.

"It's been tough for all of us who knew Christy," said Jennifer.

Jennifer remembers seeing her 8-year-old friend at a Greenacres neighborhood park before she went missing. They made plans to play at the park after going to the neighborhood store, now known as the Belk General Store.

"She was going to the store and I was waiting for my change so I could go to the store too, it just didn't work out that way," said Jennifer.

Jennifer said a man told her she left change inside the park bathroom, when she went to get it, she said the man assaulted her.

"The last thing I remember hearing her say is 'what are you doing to my friend, what are you doing to my friend' with a loud thud, and I lost consciousness again and I haven't seen her since," she added.

Jennifer believes that man may have taken Christy, but no one knows for sure.

"Christy was in second grade at the time," said Jennifer.

Jennifer started a Facebook page to find Christy's friends, together they are searching for answers.

"We couldn't let it go to sleep, because there was the power of social media now," said Jennifer.

Christy's friends are asking anyone who may have known Christy or lived in the area in 1984 to join the Facebook page and come forward if they know anything.