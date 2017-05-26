Stuart Ariana Grande fan raises cash for victims

Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.

To say 16-year-old Randi Cass of Stuart is an Ariana Grande fan may be the understatement of the century.

“I’ve seen her four times in concert,” said Cass.



Needless to say, when the news broke Monday night about the deadly attack at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester, Cass was heartbroken.



“Knowing that a lot of people were my age and they had their whole life ahead of them,” said Cass. “It hit really hard at home because it was last month I saw her in concert.”



Being the fan that she is, Cass said she felt a much bigger connection and calling to help the families of those who were lost and injured.



“I felt like just tweeting "Pray for Manchester" wasn’t really enough,” said Cass.



That’s when she her fellow fan and friend Alan decided to launch a fundraiser, selling t-shirts in memory of the victims. The proceeds will go to support the victims’ families.



“We put out the link, and we were nervous about selling 12.”

Twelve was the magic number to get them printed. And within the first night she sold 42. Now, only a few days later, Cass has sold nearly 300 t-shirts and raised more than $3,700.

Those numbers along with the outpouring of support continue to grow.



“I’m a amazed how people can come together at times of need,” said Cass.



There are 12 days left in the campaign. You can buy one of the t-shirts at booster.com, just look under the campaign tab.