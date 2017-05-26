67-Year-old Okeechobee woman killed in crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

67-Year-old Okeechobee woman killed in crash

An Okeechobee woman died Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 710.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a 2009 Nissan Versa was heading eastbound on State Road 710 in Okeechobee County at 10:20 a.m.

A 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling westbound on State Road 710 near SE 86th Boulevard.

FHP said the Versa started to hydroplane, causing the driver to lose control and rotate counter clockwise, traveling in a northeast direction.

The Versa then struck the right front of Chevy pickup.

A passenger in the Versa, Donna Sutherland Flora, 67, Okeechobee was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP said two passengers in the Chevy pickup left the scene prior to law enforcement arriving.  The 58-year-old driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries and was taken to Raulerson Hospital.

The driver of the Versa, Don Alan Flora, 38, of Okeechobee was transported to Lawnwood Hospital with critical injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.