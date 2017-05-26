67-Year-old Okeechobee woman killed in crash

Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.

Toddler dies after mom's boyfriend allegedly performed wrestling moves on her

Florida's Siesta Beach has been named America's best beach on an annual top 10 list compiled by coastal science professor Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach.

Dr. Beach names Florida's Siesta Beach best beach in US

Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.

With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.

UK bomber said to have pleaded 'Forgive me' before blast

A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

An Okeechobee woman died Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 710.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a 2009 Nissan Versa was heading eastbound on State Road 710 in Okeechobee County at 10:20 a.m.

A 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling westbound on State Road 710 near SE 86th Boulevard.

FHP said the Versa started to hydroplane, causing the driver to lose control and rotate counter clockwise, traveling in a northeast direction.

The Versa then struck the right front of Chevy pickup.

A passenger in the Versa, Donna Sutherland Flora, 67, Okeechobee was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP said two passengers in the Chevy pickup left the scene prior to law enforcement arriving. The 58-year-old driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries and was taken to Raulerson Hospital.

The driver of the Versa, Don Alan Flora, 38, of Okeechobee was transported to Lawnwood Hospital with critical injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.