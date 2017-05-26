OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES: FOX Sports’ U.S. Open® Father’s Day Contest

Online, Print and TV Disclosures:
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The FOX Sports’ U.S. Open® Father’s Day Contest begins on 5/29/17 at 12:01am ET and ends 6/9/17 at 11:59am ET. Open to legal U.S. residents residing in the 8 Regional Affiliate Markets (as detailed in the Official Rules), 18+ yrs of age & the age of legal majority in his/her state of residence at the time of entry. Other restrictions apply. See Official Rules at www.foxsports.com/usopencontest for a list of Regional Affiliate Markets, full eligibility restrictions & prize details. Grand Prize Trip is for the 2018 U.S. Open® Championship in Southampton, NY. WINNER MUST BE ABLE TO TRAVEL 6/13 – 18/2018. Sponsor: Fox Sports Net, Inc. Void where restricted or prohibited by law. The Fox Sports Digital Privacy Policy is located at http://www.foxsports.com/privacy-policy.
FOX Sports’ U.S. Open® Father’s Day Contest OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES
NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. MUST BE 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER TO PARTICIPATE. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. Grand Prize Trip is to the 2018 U.S. Open Championship® at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, NY. Grand Prize Winner must be available to travel between June 13, 2018 and June 18, 2018 (dates of departure and return are subject to change at Sponsor’s sole discretion), or will be ineligible to receive the Grand Prize.
The Sponsor of this Contest is Fox Sports NET, Inc. ("Sponsor"). The administrator of this Contest is Creative Zing Contest Group ("Administrator"). The United States Golf Association (“USGA”), and Shinnecock Hills Golf Club are not responsible for the administration or execution of the Contest. Participation in the Contest is also governed by Sponsor’s Terms of Use (the “Terms of Use”) and Sponsor’s Privacy Policy (the “Privacy Policy”), and such Terms of Use and Privacy Policy are hereby incorporated in their entirety into these Official Rules by reference. In case of a conflict between the Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and/or the Official Rules, these Official Rules shall govern.
|
Regional Affiliate
|
Market
|
WJZY – FOX46
|
Charlotte, NC
|
KMSP – FOX 9
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
KDFW – FOX 4
|
Dallas, TX
|
WOFL – FOX 35
|
Orlando, FL
|
WITI – FOX 6
|
Milwaukee, WI
|
KOKI – FOX 23
|
Tulsa, OK
|
WFLX – FOX 29
|
West Palm Beach, FL
|
WVBT – FOX 43
|
Norfolk, VA
All essays submitted for consideration in the Contest must meet the following criteria:
All essays submitted for consideration in the Contest are subject to the following Content Restrictions:
Entrants who submit an Essay which violates any of these requirements may be deemed ineligible to receive a prize and their Essay may be void at the Contest Entities sole discretion. Contest Entities reserve the right to disqualify in their sole and absolute discretion any Essay deemed inappropriate. Incomplete or unintelligible entries will be disqualified. Contest Entities will determine in their sole discretion which Essays have satisfied the requirements of these Official Rules.
IMPORTANT: Remember, your Essay may be shared on the Sponsor’s website for viewing by the general public and/or read during a Sponsor and/or Regional Affiliate broadcast; therefore, be sure that you are comfortable with your Essay before submitting. If you do not want your Essay to be shared publically do not enter this Contest.
All Essays must be received by June 9, 2017 at 11:59 am PT. Limit of one (1) entry/Essay per person. Entries in excess of the limits stated herein may result in disqualification of the Entrant. Entries generated by a macro, script or other automated means will be disqualified. Incomplete, unreadable, or unintelligible entries will be disqualified. Entrants must provide all information requested to be eligible to win. Any attempt by an Entrant to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different identities, registrations, logins, and/or any other methods will void such Entrant's entry and that Entrant may be disqualified from the Contest. All information provided by Entrants becomes the property of Sponsor. Participation in the Contest constitutes Entrant's understanding of and full and unconditional agreement to and acceptance of these Official Rules. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Entrant that Sponsor determines to be in violation of any term contained in these Official Rules. Sponsor's decision not to enforce a specific provision of these Official Rules does not constitute a waiver of that provision or of the Official Rules generally. ELIGIBLE ENTRANTS MUST SUBMIT THEIR ESSAY IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES. NO OTHER METHOD OF SUBMISSION WILL BE ACCEPTED. Sponsor reserves the right to move, change or extend deadlines or dates in their sole discretion. Such changes, if applicable, will be communicated on the Website and, if applicable, existing Entrants may be notified.
The Entrant with the highest combined score in each Market will be declared the First Prize Winner for the corresponding Market, subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. In the event of a tie, such tied Essays scores will be reevaluated in accordance with the aforementioned criteria and the Submission with the highest point score on “Creativity and Originality” will be deemed the First Prize Winner, pending confirmation of eligibility and return of the “Prize Claim Documents” as defined in Section 5.
Additionally, upon confirmation of all First Prize Winners, one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing from all confirmed First Prize Winners. The potential Grand Prize Winner will be notified by telephone and/or email, and will be required to respond (as directed) to the notification attempt within seventytwo (72) hours, and complete and return a Grand Prize claim form. The failure to respond and/or return the Grand Prize claim form in accordance with the stated deadlines may result in forfeiture of the Grand Prize, and, in such case, Contest Entities may select an alternate Grand Prize Winner. Grand Prize Winner must provide Sponsor with a valid Social Security Number for tax reporting purposes. Grand Prize will not be awarded until all such properly executed forms are returned. The Grand Prize Winner will receive an IRS Form 1099 from the Sponsor for the actual retail value of the Grand Prize for the calendar year in which the prize was fulfilled. If Grand Prize is awarded but goes unclaimed or is forfeited by recipient, the prize may not be re-awarded, in Sponsor’s sole discretion.
|
Grand Prize
|
One (1) Grand Prize is available, consisting of a 6-day/5-night trip (the “Trip”) for the
Grand Prize Winner and one (1) travel companion (“Guest”) to attend the 2018 U.S. Open
Golf Championship® (the “Event”), currently scheduled to take place June 14-17, 2018 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, in Southampton, NY. The Trip will consist of the following: (a.) round-trip coach class air transportation for the Grand Prize Winner and Guest from a major airport near Grand Prize Winner’s home (as determined by Sponsor) or ground transportation, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, if Grand Prize Winner lives within a 250 mile radius to Southampton, NY; (b.) five (5) nights hotel accommodations at a hotel selected by the Sponsor (one room, double occupancy, room & tax only at a three (3) star hotel or better); (c.) airport transfers to/from airport and hotel in NY (if applicable); and (d.) two (2) Gallery tickets to each day of the 2018 U.S. Open Championship®* (Thursday – Sunday). Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the Grand Prize: $4,000.
*Tickets are subject to separate terms and conditions which can be found on the back of the ticket. Gallery tickets provide general admission to the grounds of Shinnecock Hills Golf Club to walk the course and purchase food and beverage at concession stands. Tickets include complimentary general parking and transportation.
|
First Prize
|
Up to eight (8) First Prizes are available (one (1) per Market). Each First Prize consists of the following: (a) catered food for up to six (6) people (as determined at the sole discretion of the Contest Entities) for Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18, 2017* (ARV: $300); and (b) one (1) U.S. Open golf gift packet (ARV: $150). Total ARV of each First Prize: Four Hundred Fifty Dollars ($450).
*Catered food will be delivered to the address provided by the First Prize Winner. In the event a caterer cannot be secured to provide the catered food portion of the First Prize on Father’s Day, Sponsor may award a $300 general use gift card to the First Prize Winner in lieu of the catered food. If the First Prize, or any component of the First Prize, cannot be awarded due to circumstances beyond the control of Sponsor, a substitute prize of equal or greater retail value will be awarded.
GRAND PRIZE WINNER AND GUEST MUST TAKE TRIP FROM JUNE 13, 2018 THRU JUNE 18, 2018 OR THE GRAND PRIZE WILL BE FORFEITED. The dates of departure and return are subject to change at Sponsor’s sole discretion. In the event that the Event, or any portion of the Event, listed in the Grand Prize description does not or cannot take place as scheduled or at all, for reasons including but not limited to scheduling conflicts, cancellations, postponement, or for any other reason, then assuming the Grand Prize Winner is willing and able to travel on the dates chosen by Sponsor, the Grand Prize Winner will receive the remaining components of the Grand Prize which shall constitute full satisfaction of Sponsor’s Grand Prize obligation to the Grand Prize Winner, and no other or additional compensation will be awarded. Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen prizes. Sponsor makes no representations or warranties with respect to any prize. Any other costs or expenses associated with the Grand Prize will be the responsibility of selected winner. Actual retail value of Grand Prize will depend on point of departure, date of booking, any airfare fluctuations, and seasonal pricing; any difference will not be awarded. All bookings (flight and hotel) are subject to availability, changes in itinerary and other restrictions. Blackout dates may apply. Grand Prize Trip must be booked through Administrator. Grand Prize Winner and Guest must travel together on same itinerary for the Trip. Guest must be at least eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of travel, or if a Guest is a minor, the Grand Prize Winner must be such Guest's parent or legal guardian. The Guest must complete applicable Prize Claim Documents prior to ticketing of the Grand Prize. In the event the Guest is a minor, the applicable Prize Claim Documents must also be signed by such Guest’s parent/legal guardian on such Guest’s behalf. Airline for Grand Prize Trip to be selected by Contest Entities in their sole discretion. Airline carrier’s regulations and conditions apply. Once Trip dates have been booked, no changes, extensions or substitutions are permitted, except at the Released Parties sole discretion. If Grand Prize Winner elects to travel with no Guest, no additional compensation will be awarded. Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen tickets or travel vouchers. Grand Prize Winner is solely responsible for all incidentals, including, but not limited to, ground transportation, meals, beverages, gratuities, phone calls, insurance, taxes, and any other expenses not specifically mentioned as being included. Once travel commences, no unscheduled stopovers are permitted; if an unscheduled stopover occurs, full airfare will be charged to the Grand Prize Winner from stopover point for the remaining segments, including return, of the trip. Grand Prize Winner and Guest must have and are solely responsible for obtaining all necessary identification and/or travel documents required for travel, including, but not limited to, a valid U.S. driver’s license or government issued ID. The Released Parties are not responsible if Grand Prize Winner or Guest are denied access to any aircraft. In such an event, Grand Prize Winner and/or Guest will be solely responsible for any expenses incurred and the Grand Prize may be forfeited, in whole or in part. Grand Prize Winner must comply with all hotel check-in requirements including, without limitation, the presentation of a major credit card. The Released Parties are not liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence of flight cancellation/delay. Trip may not be combined with any other offer and travel may not qualify for frequent flyer miles. If, in the judgment of Sponsor, air travel is not required due to the proximity of the Grand Prize Winner’s residence to the destination, ground transportation will be substituted for round-trip air travel at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Airline tickets, prepaid debit card and admission tickets are subject to the rules and regulations of the applicable issuer.
Trip Conduct: Grand Prize Winner and Guest shall conduct themselves with due regard to the public conventions and morals. The Grand Prize Winner and Guest shall not, while representing the Released Parties during the Trip, commit an offense involving moral turpitude under local laws or ordinances. The Grand Prize Winner and Guest shall not commit any act that will tend to degrade the Released Parties in society or bring the Released Parties into public hatred, public disrepute, contempt, scorn, or ridicule or that will tend to shock, insult or offend the community or public morals or decency or prejudice the Released Parties. In the event the Grand Prize Winner or Guest engage in behavior that (as determined by Released Parties in their sole discretion) is obnoxious or threatening, illegal, or that is intended to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other person, the Contest Entities reserve the right to terminate the Trip early and send the Grand Prize Winner and Guest home with no further compensation.
All Grand Prize and First Prize details are at the sole discretion of the Sponsor. Grand Prize Winners and First Prize Winners will be solely responsible for all federal, state and/or local taxes and for any other fees or costs associated with the corresponding prize. If the actual value of any component of any prize is less than the ARV stated herein, the Winner of the corresponding prize will NOT be entitled to a check, cash or other form of payment for the price difference. Prizes cannot assigned or transferred to another person. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash. No prize substitution is allowed except at the discretion of Sponsor.
AND CIVIL LAWS AND WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM PARTICIPATION IN THE CONTEST. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, CONTEST ENTITIES RESERVE THE RIGHT TO SEEK REMEDIES AND DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEY FEES) TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW, INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION.
AND ENFORCEABILITY OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES, OR THE RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS OF ENTRANTS OR THE CONTEST
ENTITIES IN CONNECTION WITH THE CONTEST OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY ESSAY OR OTHER MATERIAL SUBMITTED
IN CONNECTION WITH THE CONTEST, SHALL BE GOVERNED BY AND CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE INTERNAL LAWS OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA WITHOUT GIVING EFFECT TO ANY CHOICE OF LAW OF CONFLICT OF
LAW RULES OR PROVISIONS THAT WOULD CAUSE THE APPLICATION OF ANY OTHER STATE’S LAWS. THE INVALIDITY
OR UNENFORCEABILITY OF ANY PROVISION OF THESE RULES SHALL NOT AFFECT THE VALIDITY OR ENFORCEABILITY OF ANY OTHER PROVISION. IN THE EVENT THAT ANY PROVISION IS DETERMINED TO BE INVALID OR OTHERWISE UNENFORCEABLE OR ILLEGAL, THESE RULES SHALL OTHERWISE REMAIN IN EFFECT AND SHALL BE CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THEIR TERMS AS IF THE INVALID OR ILLEGAL PROVISION WERE NOT CONTAINED HEREIN.
IN NO EVENT WILL THE CONTEST ENTITIES, THEIR PARENT, AFFILIATES, SUBSIDIARIES AND RELATED COMPANIES, THEIR
ADVERTISING OR PROMOTION AGENCIES, WEB MASTERS/SUPPLIERS, VENDORS, CONTRACTORS OR THEIR
RESPECTIVE OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, REPRESENTATIVES AND AGENTS BE RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES OR LOSSES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR PUNITIVE
DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF ENTRANT’S PARTICIPATION IN THE CONTEST. WITHOUT LIMITING THE FOREGOING, ALL
PRIZES, AND THE CONTEST ARE PROVIDED “AS IS,” WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AND THE CONTEST ENTITIES HEREBY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR NON-INFRINGEMENT. SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY NOT ALLOW LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR EXCLUSION OF IMPLIED WARRANTIES, SO SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS OR
EXCLUSIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. CHECK YOUR LOCAL LAWS FOR ANY RESTRICTIONS OR LIMITATIONS REGARDING THESE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO SEEK DAMAGES TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW.