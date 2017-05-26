OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES: FOX Sports’ U.S. Open® Father’s Day Contest

Online, Print and TV Disclosures:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The FOX Sports’ U.S. Open® Father’s Day Contest begins on 5/29/17 at 12:01am ET and ends 6/9/17 at 11:59am ET. Open to legal U.S. residents residing in the 8 Regional Affiliate Markets (as detailed in the Official Rules), 18+ yrs of age & the age of legal majority in his/her state of residence at the time of entry. Other restrictions apply. See Official Rules at www.foxsports.com/usopencontest for a list of Regional Affiliate Markets, full eligibility restrictions & prize details. Grand Prize Trip is for the 2018 U.S. Open® Championship in Southampton, NY. WINNER MUST BE ABLE TO TRAVEL 6/13 – 18/2018. Sponsor: Fox Sports Net, Inc. Void where restricted or prohibited by law. The Fox Sports Digital Privacy Policy is located at http://www.foxsports.com/privacy-policy.

FOX Sports’ U.S. Open® Father’s Day Contest OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. MUST BE 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER TO PARTICIPATE. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. Grand Prize Trip is to the 2018 U.S. Open Championship® at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, NY. Grand Prize Winner must be available to travel between June 13, 2018 and June 18, 2018 (dates of departure and return are subject to change at Sponsor’s sole discretion), or will be ineligible to receive the Grand Prize.

The Sponsor of this Contest is Fox Sports NET, Inc. ("Sponsor"). The administrator of this Contest is Creative Zing Contest Group ("Administrator"). The United States Golf Association (“USGA”), and Shinnecock Hills Golf Club are not responsible for the administration or execution of the Contest. Participation in the Contest is also governed by Sponsor’s Terms of Use (the “Terms of Use”) and Sponsor’s Privacy Policy (the “Privacy Policy”), and such Terms of Use and Privacy Policy are hereby incorporated in their entirety into these Official Rules by reference. In case of a conflict between the Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and/or the Official Rules, these Official Rules shall govern.

All essays submitted for consideration in the Contest must meet the following criteria:

All essays submitted for consideration in the Contest are subject to the following Content Restrictions :

Essay must NOT include materials that violate or infringe another person's rights, including, but not limited to, privacy, publicity or intellectual property rights. If applicable, any selected winner may be required to verify such authorization in the form of a release;

Essay must NOT include any 3rd party trademarks or slogans (including, but not limited to brand names, product names, logos, entertainment properties, insignia) without the express prior written consent of the owner of such right, EXCEPT for USGA trademarks, so as to not infringe upon the intellectual property rights, or defame or invade the publicity or privacy rights, of any third party;

Essay must NOT contain subject matter which is, or could be considered, in the sole discretion of Contest Entities, obscene, pornographic, violent (e.g., relating to murder, the sales of weapons, cruelty, abuse, etc.), defamatory, libelous, discriminatory (based on race, sex, religion, natural origin, physical disability, sexual orientation or age), illegal (e.g., illegal gambling, underage drinking, substance abuse, computer hacking, etc.), offensive, threatening, profane, hateful, degrading, harassing, or otherwise unlawful, tortious or objectionable;

Essay cannot promote alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco, any activities that may appear unsafe or dangerous, or any particular political agenda or message;

Essay must NOT contain any content that is protected by copyright (without the express prior written consent of the owner of such right) or include any recognizable locations or include names and/or descriptions of any copyrighted media production, including, without limitation, films, books, television programming, etc., or identifying descriptions of any media property; and

Essay must NOT contain any derogatory references to any “Released Parties”, as detailed in Section 10 below.

Entrants who submit an Essay which violates any of these requirements may be deemed ineligible to receive a prize and their Essay may be void at the Contest Entities sole discretion. Contest Entities reserve the right to disqualify in their sole and absolute discretion any Essay deemed inappropriate. Incomplete or unintelligible entries will be disqualified. Contest Entities will determine in their sole discretion which Essays have satisfied the requirements of these Official Rules.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE: During the Submission Period, Entrants may enter by going to www.foxsports.com/usopencontest (the “Website”), location the entry form and completely and accurately providing all of the requested registration information including: first name, last name, email address, daytime phone, address and selecting the Market in which Entrant is located. Additionally, each Entrant will be required to submit an essay describing Entrants favorite story of a “father’s love for golf” (the “Essay”), and will be required to confirm that they have read, understand and agree to these Official Rules. Upon completion, Entrant will receive one (1) entry into the Contest.

IMPORTANT: Remember, your Essay may be shared on the Sponsor’s website for viewing by the general public and/or read during a Sponsor and/or Regional Affiliate broadcast; therefore, be sure that you are comfortable with your Essay before submitting. If you do not want your Essay to be shared publically do not enter this Contest . All Essays must be received by June 9, 2017 at 11:59 am PT. Limit of one (1) entry/Essay per person. Entries in excess of the limits stated herein may result in disqualification of the Entrant. Entries generated by a macro, script or other automated means will be disqualified. Incomplete, unreadable, or unintelligible entries will be disqualified. Entrants must provide all information requested to be eligible to win. Any attempt by an Entrant to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different identities, registrations, logins, and/or any other methods will void such Entrant's entry and that Entrant may be disqualified from the Contest. All information provided by Entrants becomes the property of Sponsor. Participation in the Contest constitutes Entrant's understanding of and full and unconditional agreement to and acceptance of these Official Rules. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Entrant that Sponsor determines to be in violation of any term contained in these Official Rules. Sponsor's decision not to enforce a specific provision of these Official Rules does not constitute a waiver of that provision or of the Official Rules generally. ELIGIBLE ENTRANTS MUST SUBMIT THEIR ESSAY IN ACCORDANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES. NO OTHER METHOD OF SUBMISSION WILL BE ACCEPTED. Sponsor reserves the right to move, change or extend deadlines or dates in their sole discretion. Such changes, if applicable, will be communicated on the Website and, if applicable, existing Entrants may be notified.

CONTEST JUDGING: During the judging period, taking place from on or about June 9, 2017 through on our about June 10, 2017, eligible Essays will be reviewed and scored by a panel of judges, selected by the Sponsor to determine one (1) “First Prize Winner” for each Market (up to eight (8) First Prize Winners total). Eligible Essays will be judged in accordance with the following criteria: Creativity and Originality = 50% o Execution = 20% o Entertainment Value = 20%

Execution = 20% Entertainment Value = 20% Adherence of Essay to the Contest theme = 10%

The Entrant with the highest combined score in each Market will be declared the First Prize Winner for the corresponding Market, subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. In the event of a tie, such tied Essays scores will be reevaluated in accordance with the aforementioned criteria and the Submission with the highest point score on “Creativity and Originality” will be deemed the First Prize Winner, pending confirmation of eligibility and return of the “Prize Claim Documents” as defined in Section 5.

WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION: Potential First Prize Winners, as determined by the judging results, will be notified by telephone and/or email on or about June 10, 2017, and will be required to respond (as directed) to the notification within twenty-four (24) hours (or a shorter time if required by exigencies). The failure to respond timely to the notification may result in forfeiture of the First Prize. Potential First Prize Winners will be required to verify address and complete, sign, and return within two (2) days an affidavit of eligibility, a liability release, and, unless prohibited by law, a publicity release and other legal documents as may be required by Sponsor in its sole discretion (collectively, the "Prize Claim Documents"), covering eligibility, liability, advertising, publicity and media appearance issues. Failure to return the Prize Claim Documents within the specified time period may result in forfeiture of the First Prize and selection of an alternate winner for the corresponding prize, based on the judging results. First Prizes will not be awarded/fulfilled until all such properly executed documents are returned. If First Prize is awarded but goes unclaimed or is forfeited by recipient, the First Prize may not be re-awarded, in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

Additionally, upon confirmation of all First Prize Winners, one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing from all confirmed First Prize Winners. The potential Grand Prize Winner will be notified by telephone and/or email, and will be required to respond (as directed) to the notification attempt within seventytwo (72) hours, and complete and return a Grand Prize claim form. The failure to respond and/or return the Grand Prize claim form in accordance with the stated deadlines may result in forfeiture of the Grand Prize, and, in such case, Contest Entities may select an alternate Grand Prize Winner. Grand Prize Winner must provide Sponsor with a valid Social Security Number for tax reporting purposes. Grand Prize will not be awarded until all such properly executed forms are returned. The Grand Prize Winner will receive an IRS Form 1099 from the Sponsor for the actual retail value of the Grand Prize for the calendar year in which the prize was fulfilled. If Grand Prize is awarded but goes unclaimed or is forfeited by recipient, the prize may not be re-awarded, in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

PRIZES: The following prizes are available:

Grand Prize One (1) Grand Prize is available, consisting of a 6-day/5-night trip (the “Trip”) for the Grand Prize Winner and one (1) travel companion (“Guest”) to attend the 2018 U.S. Open Golf Championship® (the “Event”), currently scheduled to take place June 14-17, 2018 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, in Southampton, NY. The Trip will consist of the following: (a.) round-trip coach class air transportation for the Grand Prize Winner and Guest from a major airport near Grand Prize Winner’s home (as determined by Sponsor) or ground transportation, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, if Grand Prize Winner lives within a 250 mile radius to Southampton, NY; (b.) five (5) nights hotel accommodations at a hotel selected by the Sponsor (one room, double occupancy, room & tax only at a three (3) star hotel or better); (c.) airport transfers to/from airport and hotel in NY (if applicable); and (d.) two (2) Gallery tickets to each day of the 2018 U.S. Open Championship®* (Thursday – Sunday). Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the Grand Prize: $4,000. *Tickets are subject to separate terms and conditions which can be found on the back of the ticket. Gallery tickets provide general admission to the grounds of Shinnecock Hills Golf Club to walk the course and purchase food and beverage at concession stands. Tickets include complimentary general parking and transportation.

First Prize Up to eight (8) First Prizes are available (one (1) per Market). Each First Prize consists of the following: (a) catered food for up to six (6) people (as determined at the sole discretion of the Contest Entities) for Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18, 2017* (ARV: $300); and (b) one (1) U.S. Open golf gift packet (ARV: $150). Total ARV of each First Prize: Four Hundred Fifty Dollars ($450). *Catered food will be delivered to the address provided by the First Prize Winner. In the event a caterer cannot be secured to provide the catered food portion of the First Prize on Father’s Day, Sponsor may award a $300 general use gift card to the First Prize Winner in lieu of the catered food. If the First Prize, or any component of the First Prize, cannot be awarded due to circumstances beyond the control of Sponsor, a substitute prize of equal or greater retail value will be awarded. GRAND PRIZE WINNER AND GUEST MUST TAKE TRIP FROM JUNE 13, 2018 THRU JUNE 18, 2018 OR THE GRAND PRIZE WILL BE FORFEITED. The dates of departure and return are subject to change at Sponsor’s sole discretion. In the event that the Event, or any portion of the Event, listed in the Grand Prize description does not or cannot take place as scheduled or at all, for reasons including but not limited to scheduling conflicts, cancellations, postponement, or for any other reason, then assuming the Grand Prize Winner is willing and able to travel on the dates chosen by Sponsor, the Grand Prize Winner will receive the remaining components of the Grand Prize which shall constitute full satisfaction of Sponsor’s Grand Prize obligation to the Grand Prize Winner, and no other or additional compensation will be awarded. Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen prizes. Sponsor makes no representations or warranties with respect to any prize. Any other costs or expenses associated with the Grand Prize will be the responsibility of selected winner. Actual retail value of Grand Prize will depend on point of departure, date of booking, any airfare fluctuations, and seasonal pricing; any difference will not be awarded. All bookings (flight and hotel) are subject to availability, changes in itinerary and other restrictions. Blackout dates may apply. Grand Prize Trip must be booked through Administrator. Grand Prize Winner and Guest must travel together on same itinerary for the Trip. Guest must be at least eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of travel, or if a Guest is a minor, the Grand Prize Winner must be such Guest's parent or legal guardian. The Guest must complete applicable Prize Claim Documents prior to ticketing of the Grand Prize. In the event the Guest is a minor, the applicable Prize Claim Documents must also be signed by such Guest’s parent/legal guardian on such Guest’s behalf. Airline for Grand Prize Trip to be selected by Contest Entities in their sole discretion. Airline carrier’s regulations and conditions apply. Once Trip dates have been booked, no changes, extensions or substitutions are permitted, except at the Released Parties sole discretion. If Grand Prize Winner elects to travel with no Guest, no additional compensation will be awarded. Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen tickets or travel vouchers. Grand Prize Winner is solely responsible for all incidentals, including, but not limited to, ground transportation, meals, beverages, gratuities, phone calls, insurance, taxes, and any other expenses not specifically mentioned as being included. Once travel commences, no unscheduled stopovers are permitted; if an unscheduled stopover occurs, full airfare will be charged to the Grand Prize Winner from stopover point for the remaining segments, including return, of the trip. Grand Prize Winner and Guest must have and are solely responsible for obtaining all necessary identification and/or travel documents required for travel, including, but not limited to, a valid U.S. driver’s license or government issued ID. The Released Parties are not responsible if Grand Prize Winner or Guest are denied access to any aircraft. In such an event, Grand Prize Winner and/or Guest will be solely responsible for any expenses incurred and the Grand Prize may be forfeited, in whole or in part. Grand Prize Winner must comply with all hotel check-in requirements including, without limitation, the presentation of a major credit card. The Released Parties are not liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence of flight cancellation/delay. Trip may not be combined with any other offer and travel may not qualify for frequent flyer miles. If, in the judgment of Sponsor, air travel is not required due to the proximity of the Grand Prize Winner’s residence to the destination, ground transportation will be substituted for round-trip air travel at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Airline tickets, prepaid debit card and admission tickets are subject to the rules and regulations of the applicable issuer.

Trip Conduct: Grand Prize Winner and Guest shall conduct themselves with due regard to the public conventions and morals. The Grand Prize Winner and Guest shall not, while representing the Released Parties during the Trip, commit an offense involving moral turpitude under local laws or ordinances. The Grand Prize Winner and Guest shall not commit any act that will tend to degrade the Released Parties in society or bring the Released Parties into public hatred, public disrepute, contempt, scorn, or ridicule or that will tend to shock, insult or offend the community or public morals or decency or prejudice the Released Parties. In the event the Grand Prize Winner or Guest engage in behavior that (as determined by Released Parties in their sole discretion) is obnoxious or threatening, illegal, or that is intended to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other person, the Contest Entities reserve the right to terminate the Trip early and send the Grand Prize Winner and Guest home with no further compensation. All Grand Prize and First Prize details are at the sole discretion of the Sponsor. Grand Prize Winners and First Prize Winners will be solely responsible for all federal, state and/or local taxes and for any other fees or costs associated with the corresponding prize. If the actual value of any component of any prize is less than the ARV stated herein, the Winner of the corresponding prize will NOT be entitled to a check, cash or other form of payment for the price difference. Prizes cannot assigned or transferred to another person. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash. No prize substitution is allowed except at the discretion of Sponsor.

REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES/INDEMNIFICATION: Each Entrant represents and warrants as follows: (i) the Essay is the Entrant’s own original, previously unpublished, and previously unproduced work; (ii) the Essay does not contain any computer virus, is otherwise uncorrupted, is wholly original with Entrant, and as of the date of submission, is not the subject of any actual or threatened litigation or claim; (iii) the Essay does not and will not violate any applicable laws, and is not and will not be defamatory or libelous; (iv) the Essay is in compliance with these Official Rules; (v) the Essay is not the subject of any threatened or pending litigation, claim or dispute that might give rise to litigation, which adversely affects or in any way prejudices, impairs or diminishes the rights granted hereunder or the value thereof; and (vi) the Essay is free and clear of any liens or claims with respect to the use of the Essay in the manner authorized herein and will not give rise to any claims of infringement, invasion of privacy or publicity or claims, or infringe on any rights or interests of any third party, or give rise to any claims for any payment whatsoever, including but not limited to claims for re-use fees or residuals.

MATERIALS/RIGHTS IN ESSAYS/PUBLICITY RIGHTS: In consideration of an Essay being reviewed and evaluated for this Contest, each Entrant hereby grants to the Sponsor, and its designees, licensees, successors and assigns, the non-exclusive, perpetual, royalty-free, irrevocable, fully paid, universal right and license to use, license, incorporate, broadcast, telecast, webcast, distribute, re-use, publish, re-publish, edit, composite, morph, scan, duplicate, creative derivative works of or alter, sell, and otherwise exploit such Essay (and to permit others to do the same), or any portion thereof, including to the extent applicable any information, biographical data, and Essay submitted by Entrant in connection with the Contest; and (b) all graphics, statements, quotations and any other creative materials of or by Entrant and furnished by Entrant as part of this Contest (the “Materials”), in any media now known or hereafter devised, including, but not limited to, all forms of electronic media, print media and all forms of internet and wireless protocol. Each Entrant understands that his or her name and other Materials may be posted on the Sponsor’s website and/or read during a Sponsor broadcast, or elsewhere in any media in the Contest Entities sole discretion, in connection with the Contest. Entrant agrees that the Sponsor has no obligation to post any Essay or any Materials on the Sponsor’s website and/or read any Essay during a Sponsor broadcast or elsewhere. Each Entrant authorizes Sponsor and its designees, licensees, successors and assigns to utilize, for eternity and in any manner they see fit, on a royalty-free basis, the Essay, and to make derivative works from such materials (i.e., without limitation, to create promotional materials). Each Entrant releases the Contest Entities, and their successors, assigns and licensees, from any and all claims or liability (now known or hereafter arising), including, but not limited to, any claims for defense and/or indemnity, in connection therewith. Each Entrant agrees and acknowledges

that participation in the Contest, including, without limitation, the Entrant’s decision to post an Essay for purposes of the Contest, shall not give rise to any confidential, fiduciary, implied-infact, implied-in-law, or other special relationship between the Contest Entities and Entrant, does not place the Contest Entities in a position that is any different from the position held by members of the general public with regard to the Essay, and that the only contracts, express or implied, between the Contest Entities and Entrant is as set forth in these Official Rules, and any release forms (as described above). In addition, by participating in the Contest and providing an Essay, each Entrant hereby grants permission (except where prohibited by law) for the Sponsor and its designees, licensees, successors and assigns to use Entrant’s Essay, name, likeness, voice, quotes, comments, biographical information, photograph and/or image for the purpose of advertising, trade, or promotion without further compensation or consideration or permission or notification in any and all media now known or hereafter developed throughout the universe in perpetuity, or on a Winner's list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law.

RIGHTS OF SPONSOR: Sponsor and its designees shall have the right and sole discretion to edit, refuse to air or transmit or cease to air or transmit any Essay(s) whatsoever which it finds to be in violation of the provisions hereof, does not fully comply with these Official Rules in connection with any and all legal clearance issues, or which it finds in its sole discretion to be otherwise objectionable for any reason. The Sponsor is not responsible for any materials provided by Entrants which are deemed harmful or offensive to others or for any harm incurred as a result of participation in the Contest. All statements and opinions made by Entrants are those of such Entrants only, and the Released Parties, as defined in Section 10 below, neither endorse nor shall be held responsible for the reliability or accuracy of same. The Released Parties are not responsible for the content or practices of any third party that may be linked to the Sponsor’s Website. The Website may also be linked to websites operated by companies affiliated with the Contest Entities. Visitors to those sites should refer to each site’s separate privacy policies and practices.

CONDITIONS OF PARTICIPATION/RELEASES: By participating, each Entrant agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor and Administrator, which shall be final in all respects. By participating in this Contest and/or by accepting any prize that they may win, each Entrant agrees to release and indemnify the Contest Entities; Fox Cable Network Services, LLC, Fox Entertainment Group, The News Corporation; the USGA; Erin Hills and Shinnecock Hills Golf Club; each of their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated companies, units and divisions and advertising and promotional agencies and prize suppliers who are directly involved with this Contest; each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees; and each of these companies and individuals' respective successors, representatives and assigns (collectively, the "Released Parties") from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in this Contest and/or acceptance, use, or misuse of any prize. By entering the Contest, Entrants agree that: (1) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Contest, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Contest, but in no event will Entrant’s attorneys’ fees be awarded or recoverable; and (3) under no circumstances will any Entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and Entrant hereby knowingly and expressly waives all rights to seek, punitive, incidental or consequential damages and/or any other damages, other than actual out-of-pocket expenses, and/or any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. The Sponsor and its designees shall not be liable for: (i) late, lost, delayed, stolen, misdirected, postage-due, incomplete, unreadable, inaccurate, garbled or unintelligible entries, communications or affidavits, regardless of the method of transmission; (ii) telephone system, telephone or computer hardware, software or other technical or computer malfunctions, lost connections, disconnections, delays or transmission errors; (iii) data corruption, theft, destruction, unauthorized access to or alteration of entry or other materials; (iv) any injuries, losses or damages of any kind caused by the prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use or misuse of a prize, or from participation in the Contest; (v) the Entrant’s claim that he or she has somehow been defamed or portrayed in a false light or (vi) any printing, typographical, human administrative or technological errors in any materials associated

with the Contest. Contest Entities assume no responsibility for any damage to an Entrant’s computer system, which is occasioned by participating in the Contest, or for any computer system, phone line, hardware, software or program malfunctions, or other errors, failures, delayed computer transmissions or network connections that are human or technical in nature, or for the incorrect or inaccurate capture of information, or the failure to capture any information. Sponsor and its designees reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to adjust times and dates reflected in the Description Section of the Official Rules at any time and/or to cancel, modify or suspend the Contest (or any portion of the Contest) should a virus, bug, computer problem, unauthorized intervention or other cause or problem corrupt or inhibit the administration, security or proper play of the Contest and, in such situation, to select a winner from eligible nonsuspect entries received prior to and/or after such action or in such manner as deemed fair and appropriate by the Sponsor and its designees. Sponsor and its designees may prohibit you from participating in the Contest or winning a prize if, in their sole discretion, they determine you are attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest by cheating, hacking, deception, or any other unfair playing practices of intending to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other Entrants or Contest Entities representatives. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST MAY BE IN VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL

AND CIVIL LAWS AND WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM PARTICIPATION IN THE CONTEST. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, CONTEST ENTITIES RESERVE THE RIGHT TO SEEK REMEDIES AND DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEY FEES) TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW, INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION.

GOVERNING LAW: ALL ISSUES AND QUESTIONS CONCERNING THE CONSTRUCTION, VALIDITY, INTERPRETATION

AND ENFORCEABILITY OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES, OR THE RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS OF ENTRANTS OR THE CONTEST ENTITIES IN CONNECTION WITH THE CONTEST OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY ESSAY OR OTHER MATERIAL SUBMITTED IN CONNECTION WITH THE CONTEST, SHALL BE GOVERNED BY AND CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE INTERNAL LAWS OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA WITHOUT GIVING EFFECT TO ANY CHOICE OF LAW OF CONFLICT OF LAW RULES OR PROVISIONS THAT WOULD CAUSE THE APPLICATION OF ANY OTHER STATE’S LAWS. THE INVALIDITY OR UNENFORCEABILITY OF ANY PROVISION OF THESE RULES SHALL NOT AFFECT THE VALIDITY OR ENFORCEABILITY OF ANY OTHER PROVISION. IN THE EVENT THAT ANY PROVISION IS DETERMINED TO BE INVALID OR OTHERWISE UNENFORCEABLE OR ILLEGAL, THESE RULES SHALL OTHERWISE REMAIN IN EFFECT AND SHALL BE CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THEIR TERMS AS IF THE INVALID OR ILLEGAL PROVISION WERE NOT CONTAINED HEREIN. IN NO EVENT WILL THE CONTEST ENTITIES, THEIR PARENT, AFFILIATES, SUBSIDIARIES AND RELATED COMPANIES, THEIR ADVERTISING OR PROMOTION AGENCIES, WEB MASTERS/SUPPLIERS, VENDORS, CONTRACTORS OR THEIR RESPECTIVE OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, REPRESENTATIVES AND AGENTS BE RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES OR LOSSES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF ENTRANT’S PARTICIPATION IN THE CONTEST. WITHOUT LIMITING THE FOREGOING, ALL PRIZES, AND THE CONTEST ARE PROVIDED “AS IS,” WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AND THE CONTEST ENTITIES HEREBY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR NON-INFRINGEMENT . SOME JURISDICTIONS MAY NOT ALLOW LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR EXCLUSION OF IMPLIED WARRANTIES, SO SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. CHECK YOUR LOCAL LAWS FOR ANY RESTRICTIONS OR LIMITATIONS REGARDING THESE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO SEEK DAMAGES TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW.

ARBITRATION PROVISION: By participating in this Contest, each Entrant agrees that any and all disputes the Entrant may have with, or claims Entrant may have against, the Released Parties relating to, arising out of or connected in any way with (i) the Contest, (ii) the awarding or redemption of any prize, and/or (iii) the determination of the scope or applicability of this agreement to arbitrate, will be resolved individually and exclusively by final and binding arbitration administered by the National Arbitration Forum (the “Forum”) and conducted before a sole arbitrator pursuant to the Code of Procedure established by the Forum. The arbitration shall be held at a location determined by the Forum pursuant to the Code of Procedure, or at such other location as may be mutually agreed upon by the Entrant and Sponsor. The arbitrator’s decision shall be controlled by the terms and conditions of these Official Rules and any of the other agreements referenced herein that the applicable Entrant may have entered into in connection with the Contest. There shall be no authority for any claims to be arbitrated on a class or representative basis; arbitration can decide only the Entrant’s and/or Sponsor’s individual claims and the arbitrator may not consolidate or join the claims of other persons or parties who may be similarly situated. The arbitrator shall not have the power to award special or punitive damages against the Entrant or Released Parties. For more information on the Forum and/or the Forum's Code of Procedure, please visit their website at www.arb - forum.com . If any part of this Arbitration Provision is deemed to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, the balance of this Arbitration Provision shall remain in effect and shall be construed in accordance with its terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein.

PRIVACY POLICY: Any personal information supplied by you to Sponsor will be subject to Sponsor's privacy policy posted at http://www.foxsports.com/privacy - policy . By entering the Contest, you grant Sponsor permission to share your email address and any other personally identifiable information with the other Contest Entities for the purpose of Contest administration and prize fulfillment. Sponsor will not sell, rent, transfer or otherwise disclose your personal data to any third party other than as described herein or in accordance with Sponsor’s privacy policy.

SPONSOR: FOX Sports NET, Inc., 10201 W. Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035.

ADMINISTRATOR: Creative Zing Promotion Group, 189 S. Orange Ave, Suite 1130a, Orlando, FL 32801.